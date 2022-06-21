 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dietitian to host hydration tips and tricks class at Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — Kearney Hy-Vee dietitian Kaiti George will be teaching tips and tricks on staying hydrated in the summer heat.

George will host a presentation at noon June 28 at the Kearney Public Library.

Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch and listen to the program. Free samples will be provided.

Registration is required by logging onto the library website at www.kearneylib.org and clicking on “Events,” or call the library at 308-233-3282.

The library is at 2020 First Ave. For more information call 308-233-3282 or visit www.kearneylib.org.

