Dick Cochran ready to prepare 3,000 Thanksgiving dinners - to go

He will begin roasting 60 turkeys at 5 a.m. Thursday. By 9:30 a.m., volunteers will begin packing the food into containers.

Volunteers have been split into four groups. Some will work in the kitchen. Some will work outside under a tarp, where the turkeys will be roasted. Others will deliver orders to homes and hospitals. Still others will hand dinners to those who drive up.

Clark said potential volunteers are welcome to stop Thursday at Mom and Dad’s to see if more help is needed. “We don’t know if everyone who has signed up will be able to come,” she said.

Cochran will make sure his volunteers are safe. Their temperatures will be taken when they arrive. They must wear masks. Each will be assigned to one of those four areas with no more than 10 volunteers in each area.

“We will bleach everything — tables, tools and pans before Thursday. Even the walls will be wiped down. And after that, we’ll do it all again. Even COVID doesn’t live through bleach,” Cochran said. “For under $4, you can make about 50 gallons of bleach water that kills more than the soap ever will. You just have to keep the bleach off your clothes.”