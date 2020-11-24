Dick Cochran ready to prepare 3,000 Thanksgiving dinners - to go

KEARNEY — All day Saturday and all day Monday, the phone kept ringing at the Kearney Jubilee Center Thrift Store and Food Pantry.
In the last three weeks, 975 people have called there to order a take-out Thanksgiving dinner provided by Hot Meals USA at Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que and Catering at 222 W. 42nd St.
“The phone rang all day Saturday. It rang all day Monday. We’ve been taking orders all day,” said Cheri Clark, Jubilee’s executive director.
Dinners can be picked up — by reservation only — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. More than 300 dinners will be delivered to hospitals, nursing homes, public safety forces and the jail.
Dick Cochran, founder and owner of Hot Meals USA, offered to do the cooking after the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens, worried about rising cases of COVID-19, canceled its annual Thanksgiving dinner for the first time in its 35 years.
Cochran will use the kitchen at Mom and Dad’s, the restaurant he used to own and which his son David now owns. He will be assisted by 80 eager volunteers. “All those people are willing to give up their holiday to help others,” he said.
Each dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, yams, corn, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie. Cochran brought in all the food Monday — 60 turkeys, 3,000 desserts, 3,000 rolls and much, much more.
He will begin roasting 60 turkeys at 5 a.m. Thursday. By 9:30 a.m., volunteers will begin packing the food into containers.
Volunteers have been split into four groups. Some will work in the kitchen. Some will work outside under a tarp, where the turkeys will be roasted. Others will deliver orders to homes and hospitals. Still others will hand dinners to those who drive up.
Support Local Journalism
Clark said potential volunteers are welcome to stop Thursday at Mom and Dad’s to see if more help is needed. “We don’t know if everyone who has signed up will be able to come,” she said.
Cochran will make sure his volunteers are safe. Their temperatures will be taken when they arrive. They must wear masks. Each will be assigned to one of those four areas with no more than 10 volunteers in each area.
“We will bleach everything — tables, tools and pans before Thursday. Even the walls will be wiped down. And after that, we’ll do it all again. Even COVID doesn’t live through bleach,” Cochran said. “For under $4, you can make about 50 gallons of bleach water that kills more than the soap ever will. You just have to keep the bleach off your clothes.”
The dinners are free, but donations will be appreciated. Each meal costs Cochran $5.50, more than the $2.25 dinners he has served here in the last 19 months after floods and during the pandemic. “There’s a lot more variety, and dessert as well,” he said.
“We won’t be pushed at all doing 3,000 meals. We can cook 175 at a time in the restaurant if we have to. Some of the extra side dishes will be a challenge, but I think we have a way to knock them out as well,” he said.
Customers will drive up to Mom and Dad’s from the front (east side) of the restaurant, where volunteers will bring out plastic foam containers with food to waiting cars. Behind the restaurant, drivers will load cars with meals that need to be delivered.
Assisting with the event will be the Kearney Area Community Foundation, the Salvation Army, the Kearney Jubilee Center and the Buffalo County Community Partners, among others.
Cochran had just 26 days to organize the effort, but he’s ready.
“We’ll do all we can to ensure that Thanksgiving stays the same for the folks in need,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.