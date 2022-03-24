Diane Kelly honored to be first woman leader of Kearney’s Elks Lodge 984

KEARNEY — Diane Kelly gets great satisfaction out of serving the community.

Monday night, she became the first woman to be installed as the Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 984 since the lodge was founded here 117 years ago. That is the lodge’s highest position, equivalent to president.

Kelly became an Elk nine years ago at the invitation of a good friend who was a member. She has worked her way up through many positions but prefers to shine the spotlight on others, not herself.

“I got hooked. I love to volunteer and give back. Without volunteers, the world doesn’t work like it should,” she said.

She is proud of what the lodge stands for. “People don’t realize everything we do in the community,” she said.

A pharmaceutical representative for Johnson & Johnson, Kelly also has been active with the Make-a-Wish Foundation and was on the board of the S.A.F.E. Center. As a single parent, she adopted a daughter, Colby.

She also coordinates the monthly bingo games at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home and “adopted” a resident who moved from the veterans home in Grand Island to the new CNVH when it opened in Kearney in January 2019.

“I went over and met him several weeks prior to the move. Then I packed up all his stuff and drove his car, with him beside me, to Kearney when the home opened. We were the first ones through the door,” she said. “We’re still friends today. I still see him every month.”

The Elks devote many volunteer hours to the CNVH. They set up monthly bingo games and hold flag day ceremonies in June. This year, they are planning a festive Fourth of July ceremony with fireworks.

The lodge also holds an annual Americanism essay contest for high school students and presents college scholarships to high school seniors. Also, with the help of the office of U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, the lodge presents new Eagle Scouts with flags that have flown over the nation’s Capitol. Last year, they presented nine flags.

One of the group’s biggest events is its annual Hoop Shoot free-throw contest for boys and girls in grades 8-11. Winners from Lodge 984 competition advance to the state contest in York. Winners there move on to the West Central Region competition at Colorado Springs.

In March, three Kearney youngsters were among the six statewide winners: Madison Wulf, aged 10-11 girls; Ayla Seeba, girls aged 8-9, and Kyler Johnson, boys aged 8-9. Ayla won in the regional competition and moves on to the Hoop Shoot national finals April 30 at Chicago.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was founded in New York City 155 years ago by a New York City group called the Jolly Corkers, primarily actors. Nationwide, there are 850,000 Elks, including 5,000 in 19 Nebraska lodges.

Membership in the Elks is open to all. Women have been admitted since the 1970s and now make up nearly one-quarter of the 350 members in the Kearney chapter.

“As the exalted ruler, everything falls on my shoulders, but it’s a team effort,” Kelly said. “I believe in the team. I like to be involved. I’m very active. If I say I’m going to do something, I do it, but I need a team of people to help get things done. I love the Kearney community and giving back. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this role.”