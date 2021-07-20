Diamond Rio rolling into Buffalo County Fair Thursday with four No. 1 hits

KEARNEY — The band Diamond Rio hit the ground running.

When the group debuted its single, “Meet in the Middle” in 1991, the song started at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. That kind of success stayed with the band for almost three decades — and through various personnel changes.

Diamond Rio has charted 32 more singles with four of them reaching the No. 1 spot including “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess” and “I Believe.”

The band released its latest album, “I Made It,” in 2015.

Country music fans can hear Diamond Rio in concert when the Grammy award-winning band performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the Buffalo County Fair. Tickets are $15 plus fees.

The band began in 1982 as an attraction for the Opryland USA theme park in Nashville. Matt Davenport, Danny Gregg, and Ty Herndon organized the group, then known as the Grizzly River Boys. They changed the name to the Tennessee River Boys before finally settling on Diamond Rio.