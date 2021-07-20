Diamond Rio rolling into Buffalo County Fair Thursday with four No. 1 hits

KEARNEY — The band Diamond Rio hit the ground running.
When the group debuted its single, “Meet in the Middle” in 1991, the song started at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. That kind of success stayed with the band for almost three decades — and through various personnel changes.
Diamond Rio has charted 32 more singles with four of them reaching the No. 1 spot including “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess” and “I Believe.”
The band released its latest album, “I Made It,” in 2015.
Country music fans can hear Diamond Rio in concert when the Grammy award-winning band performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the Buffalo County Fair. Tickets are $15 plus fees.
The band began in 1982 as an attraction for the Opryland USA theme park in Nashville. Matt Davenport, Danny Gregg, and Ty Herndon organized the group, then known as the Grizzly River Boys. They changed the name to the Tennessee River Boys before finally settling on Diamond Rio.
The founding members all left the band seven years later and by 1989 Diamond Rio consisted of Marty Roe on lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Gene Johnson on mandolin, guitar, fiddle, tenor vocals; Jimmy Olander performing lead guitar, banjo; Brian Prout on percussion; Dan Truman, keyboards; and Dana Williams on bass guitar and baritone vocals. That lineup has stayed the same for 29 years.
Months before the band’s release of “Meet in the Middle” in 1991, several of the members suffered injuries and illnesses that threatened to derail Diamond Rio’s potential success. Johnson severely cut his thumb in a carpentry accident, a boating accident cut the legs of Williams with the motor’s propeller and Olander discovered a lemon-size tumor next to his esophagus.
All three members recovered enough to launch the band’s recording career with the success of “Meet In the Middle.”
Eight additional albums and countless concerts followed as Diamond Rio made its mark in country music. Diamond Rio’s current tour takes the band through the Midwest, into the northern Rocky Mountain states, along the East Coast and finally ends at Niagara Falls, Canada.
For more information about the band visit DiamondRio.com.