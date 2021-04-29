Diamond Rio, Dustin Lynch with Ingrid Andress to perform at 2021 Buffalo County Fair

KEARNEY — Country music group Diamond Rio and Dustin Lynch with Ingrid Andress will headline entertainment July 22-23 for the 2021 Buffalo County Fair.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7. Tickets for the July 22 Diamond Rio show are $14.99, while tickets for the July 23 Dustin Lynch with Ingrid Andress concert range from $65 to $25.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. both nights, and will be held at the LandMark Implement Arena.

“We are so excited to bring live entertainment back to Buffalo County Fair this July,” said fair manager Dave Roseberry. “This past year has affected our community and we are ready to get back to normal and create the excitement that the fair generates. With two nights of entertainment booked, we continue to work on Saturday night’s entertainment as well as our outdoor stage acts. The Heart of America Shows carnival will be returning along with numerous strolling and specialty acts.”

Diamond Rio was one of the concerts scheduled for the 2020 Buffalo County Fair, but was canceled because of COVID-19.