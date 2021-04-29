Diamond Rio, Dustin Lynch with Ingrid Andress to perform at 2021 Buffalo County Fair

KEARNEY — Country music group Diamond Rio and Dustin Lynch with Ingrid Andress will headline entertainment July 22-23 for the 2021 Buffalo County Fair.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7. Tickets for the July 22 Diamond Rio show are $14.99, while tickets for the July 23 Dustin Lynch with Ingrid Andress concert range from $65 to $25.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. both nights, and will be held at the LandMark Implement Arena.
“We are so excited to bring live entertainment back to Buffalo County Fair this July,” said fair manager Dave Roseberry. “This past year has affected our community and we are ready to get back to normal and create the excitement that the fair generates. With two nights of entertainment booked, we continue to work on Saturday night’s entertainment as well as our outdoor stage acts. The Heart of America Shows carnival will be returning along with numerous strolling and specialty acts.”
Diamond Rio was one of the concerts scheduled for the 2020 Buffalo County Fair, but was canceled because of COVID-19.
Diamond Rio’s most recent release, “I Made It,” is the group’s 10th studio album. Signed by Arista Records in 1991, its debut single “Meet In The Middle” was a No. 1 hit. Other hits that followed include “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable” and “In A Week or Two.”
The band has sold more than 10 million albums and won Grammy and Dove awards in addition to six CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year wins.
Diamond Rio, the longtime spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, has raised more than $1 million for nonprofits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
Lynch has received seven No. 1 hits, four top five albums, eight gold and platinum certified singles, and has tallied more than 2 billion total streams. His most recent release, “Tullahoma,” has delivered consecutive chart-toppers:
Platinum “Ridin’ Roads” and gold “Good Girl” — both co-written by Lynch, in addition to current hit “Momma’s House.” Since his platinum breakout song “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, Lynch has toured with Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Brad Paisley.
Andress was nominated for three American Country Music award, including new female artist of the year. She also received three Grammy nominations and was the only country artist nominated in the general field “Big Four” categories as a Best New Artist nominee, tying Miranda Lambert as this year’s most-nominated country artist.
Her debut album, Lady Like, features her platinum-selling, No. 1 debut single “More Hearts Than Mine,” nominated for ACM’s single of the year, and her current single “Lady Like,” which is climbing the country radio charts now.
All tickets are available at etix.com or by calling 866-301-1201.
For more information about the fair, visit buffalocountyfairgrounds.com or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @buffalocofair #buffalocofair