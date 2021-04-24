Diabetes, COVID-19 left Kearney teen bored sitting in her room

Her parents did their best to keep Siena healthy, and her brother Fisher, too. They did restaurant carryout and cooked more at home. “If anyone went out for groceries it was usually me or Mark,” Christine said.

“We wore masks in the house when we weren’t in our rooms. We did lots of handwashing. Having diabetes or any autoimmune disease puts a person at higher risk because you can’t be sure how your body will fight off a virus of any kind,” Christine said.

“I suppose we had a lot of fear of the unknown, like most people. Most things were canceled so it wasn’t too hard to stay home at first, but as summer hit and things started back up again, we had to make decisions on whether to let her go,” she added.

Last fall, when school, softball, dance and church resumed, Siena put on a mask and went. “By then, we didn’t feel we needed to seclude her from activities or do remote learning,” her mother said.

COVID strikes

But COVID-19 cases soared late last fall, and in January, it invaded the Bonk home. Mark got sick first. He had difficulty walking and breathing for about five days and was hospitalized briefly with breathing issues. He then had severe cold symptoms for two weeks.