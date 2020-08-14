KEARNEY — Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department Thursday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
That included six cases in Buffalo County, five in Kearney County, two in Franklin County, one in Gosper County and one in Phelps County. Only Harlan and Dawson counties saw no new cases Thursday.
Buffalo and Kearney counties have seen the most new cases in the last week. Buffalo had nine new cases Wednesday, and Kearney County had six.
The new total of cases in the seven-county Two Rivers region since March 20 is 1,575. That includes:
- Buffalo - 462
- Dawson - 967
- Franklin - 15
- Gosper - 20
- Harlan - 1
- Kearney - 67
- Phelps - 42
Differences in new cases are common between Two Rivers and the DHHS.
For Wednesday, Two Rivers said that Buffalo County had nine new cases, while DHHS accounted for seven. Two Rivers had six new cases in Kearney County Wednesday versus four from DHHS. Two Rivers had two new cases in Phelps County; DHHS has just one.
Statewide, there were 29,660 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska as of Thursday, a jump of 436 over Wednesday’s totals and one of the highest one-day gains in the state since record-keeping began March 20.
Deaths number 360, an increase of four over Wednesday.
For more information about COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154.