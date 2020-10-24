DHHS reports 140 new COVID-19 cases in region Friday

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday an increase of 140 cases of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s seven-county region.

Cases continue to spike in Buffalo County, which has 61 additional cases.

Dawson County had an increase of 37, Phelps County had 15, Kearney County had 11, Franklin County had six and Gosper and Harlan counties each had five.

On Friday afternoon Two Rivers reported an additional COVID-19-related death, a man in his 90s from Dawson County. That brings the death total to 32.

As of Friday evening, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 24 COVID-19 patients and Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven.

Total numbers of cases in each county, according to DHHS, are:

- Buffalo: 1,750

- Dawson: 1,255

- Phelps: 285

- Kearney: 251

- Franklin: 89

- Gosper: 60

- Harlan: 53