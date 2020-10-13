Developers turning Holdrege's historic Hotel Dale into apartments

Phelps County Development Corporation Executive Director Ron Tillery is happy to see improvements taking place at the Dale.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is an iconic building in our community, and for many years it has not fulfilled its potential. We want to see it improve and be a more meaningful contributor to our economy,” Tillery said.

Since purchasing the building, the Clarks have been working to clean and paint the lobby, as well as removing items from the basement and rooms.

Nancy said, “It needs a lot of love, a lot of cleaning — a lot of cleaning.”

The Dale will provide workforce-style housing, and tenants will have to pass a background check before they can move into the building. Tillery believes the Dale will fill a need in Holdrege.

“One of the things we noticed recently when the Iron Horse Flats were renovated, those were rented 100 percent before they were even done with construction. Many renters were former Kearney residents that were commuting,” Tillery said.

There is not a time frame for when work will be finished on the Dale, but Nancy hopes to be able to accommodate people as quickly as possible.