Developers turning Holdrege's historic Hotel Dale into apartments

HOLDREGE — The Hotel Dale in downtown Holdrege is under new ownership after going to auction in August.
Nancy Clark, along with her son, Jarod, and his wife, Holly, with Christopher Hayden LLC in Denver, purchased the building for $365,000. The Clarks have experience in buying older buildings, including former hotels that were built in the 1930s like the Dale.
“What we like about the Dale is it’s beautiful bones. It has been overlooked,” Nancy said.
When buying older buildings, the Clarks focus on cleaning them up and fixing what is broken. Once they have fixed the building and add finishing touches, they will furnish the apartments with furniture, bedding, towels and hangers.
“Basically it’s a white, light, bright, clean setting that we create,” Nancy explained.
The Dale will offer 34 apartments, and there is one office space currently available. The restaurant and barber shop on the ground floor will remain as tenants in the building. There is a former ballroom in the building where there will be movie-theater seating and ping-pong for residents to enjoy.
“We try to be the cleanest and most hospitable of property management, and genuinely we want people to like living there. If they like living there, they tend to stay,” Nancy said.
Phelps County Development Corporation Executive Director Ron Tillery is happy to see improvements taking place at the Dale.
Support Local Journalism
“It is an iconic building in our community, and for many years it has not fulfilled its potential. We want to see it improve and be a more meaningful contributor to our economy,” Tillery said.
Since purchasing the building, the Clarks have been working to clean and paint the lobby, as well as removing items from the basement and rooms.
Nancy said, “It needs a lot of love, a lot of cleaning — a lot of cleaning.”
The Dale will provide workforce-style housing, and tenants will have to pass a background check before they can move into the building. Tillery believes the Dale will fill a need in Holdrege.
“One of the things we noticed recently when the Iron Horse Flats were renovated, those were rented 100 percent before they were even done with construction. Many renters were former Kearney residents that were commuting,” Tillery said.
There is not a time frame for when work will be finished on the Dale, but Nancy hopes to be able to accommodate people as quickly as possible.
“I’m hoping we can move it along floor by floor to accommodate people finding housing,” she said.
Tillery hopes upgrades to the building will help the economy and the Holdrege community.
“Under-utilized buildings are kind of a drag on both the economy and just the outlook of communities. Having the Dale fresh and new again I think will be a nice shot in the arm,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.