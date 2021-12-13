Developer wants to create lakes in 82-acre tract south of Kearney interchange

KEARNEY — One month ago it was smaller lots and smaller houses.
Now it’s gravel pits and even more houses.
In November, residents of the upscale Lake Villa Estates neighborhood tried and failed to halt a developer’s plans for a five-lot neighborhood that they complained was based on 75-foot lots rather than the larger building sites and sprawling dwellings that are characteristic of their area in southeast Kearney.
Saying it satisfied basic zoning standards for single-family homes, the Kearney City Council voted 5-0 to approve the five-lot subdivision.
On Tuesday, the council will hear a request from another developer, who wants a temporary permit to extract sand and gravel from a tract east of Lake Villa Estates. By mining sand and gravel the developer intends to create lakes similar to those that give Lake Villa Estates its appeal.
Lake Villa sprang up in 1978 near a popular restaurant and Kearney landmark, Grandpa’s Steakhouse.
Today the steakhouse is gone. It has been replaced by an office building, but the neighborhood’s lakes, distinctive large homes and winding streets southeast of Kearney’s Interstate 80 exchange on Second Avenue still are unlike most other developments in Kearney.
According to the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a developer, Kdiver LLC, wants to expand housing near Lake Villa Estates, and is seeking permission in the future to rezone an 82.5-acre tract to accommodate low-density housing.
Kdiver LLC’s proposed development is outside Kearney’s corporate limits but is inside the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction, so the council must approve the plans and the gravel pit request.
The developer intends to create the kind of small lakes that made Lake Villa Estates so popular. However, extracting the sand and gravel to create the lakes will mean noisy, heavy equipment and trucks and the potential for traffic concerns.
“The future land use amendment is requested to amend the designation from Rural Estates and Agriculture to Low-Density Residential,” Director of Development Services Brenda Jensen told council members in a memo. “The applicant, in conjunction with the city, requests the future land use map to be amended to protect the future development of the area and support the rezoning of the property at this time for the conditional use permit.”
According to Jensen’s memo, the gravel pit permit would require a 20-foot landscape buffer and minimum 6-foot berms to reduce or eliminate noise and blowing sand from reaching nearby residents.
“Access to and from the site will only be allowed on South M Avenue,” Jensen’s memo states. “The trucks hauling extraction materials will not have access to the roads within the established Lake Villa Estates development.”
The truck route will be from the site on South M Avenue to South First Street and continue over an existing overpass to M Avenue. The South M Avenue access point is within the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s right-of-way and is maintained by the city and Buffalo County. Both the county and NDOT have granted permission to use the truck route. “The property owner is responsible for road maintenance while the resource extraction venture is operating,” Jensen told the council.
The mining could be conducted 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Jensen said the applicant has requested the permit be for four years and expire Dec. 31, 2025.
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.