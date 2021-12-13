Developer wants to create lakes in 82-acre tract south of Kearney interchange

According to the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a developer, Kdiver LLC, wants to expand housing near Lake Villa Estates, and is seeking permission in the future to rezone an 82.5-acre tract to accommodate low-density housing.

Kdiver LLC’s proposed development is outside Kearney’s corporate limits but is inside the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction, so the council must approve the plans and the gravel pit request.

The developer intends to create the kind of small lakes that made Lake Villa Estates so popular. However, extracting the sand and gravel to create the lakes will mean noisy, heavy equipment and trucks and the potential for traffic concerns.

“The future land use amendment is requested to amend the designation from Rural Estates and Agriculture to Low-Density Residential,” Director of Development Services Brenda Jensen told council members in a memo. “The applicant, in conjunction with the city, requests the future land use map to be amended to protect the future development of the area and support the rezoning of the property at this time for the conditional use permit.”