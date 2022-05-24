Deterding: Your dehumidifier could cause a fire

KEARNEY — After a fire significantly damaged the basement of his downtown Kearney business, Doug Deterding is urging area home and business owners to check their dehumidifiers for manufacturing defects.

He said electrical problems with a dehumidifier nearly cost him his business.

A common device that removes humidity from the air, it was an electrical problem with the dehumidifier Deterding used to remove moisture from the basement of his Deterding’s pool and spa store that caused Wednesday morning’s fire. Ironically, the fire melted plastic plumbing, and the water that spilled from the plastic pipe helped to restrict the fire.

Deterding said he believes that God had interceded to spare his business. He also credits firefighters, police and others for helping to save his property.

If not for the unusual circumstances, he said he might have lost everything. “God really intervened. We’re just really thankful it didn’t spread farther.”

Monday, Deterding was working with an insurance company representative. So far there is not a dollar estimate of the damage, although firefighters estimated damage to the structure and contents at $150,000.

Deterding said he and his staff made a habit of closing the basement door. Having the door closed helped confine the fire downstairs. He said his building at 2121 Second Ave. is a former creamery.

From his home Deterding can monitor smoke detectors in the building. When five of the nine detectors signaled smoke and fire, he dialed 911.

Because the investigation into the fire is continuing, Deterding said the basement and its contents have not been touched since last week. Yellow Van Cleaners set up soft plastic tubes about 12 inches in diameter to establish air flow that helps dry the basement and eliminate smoke odor. Air handlers with charcoal filters also are capturing smoke odor, so at street level, the Deterding’s showroom is virtually normal.

It’s a busy season for the business, which helps homeowners and municipalities get their swimming pools into action.

Deterding said it has been heartening to hear encouragement from customers, vendors and community members.

“Everyone does their best to protect their homes and businesses, but some things you can’t control,” he said.

As the investigation and insurance settlement continues, Deterding said it’s important for people to protect themselves against unintentional fires. He is unable to name the brand and model of the dehumidifier he operated in his business’ basement, but he urged all business and homeowners to note the brand and model if they have dehumidifiers, and search online for recall information.

The dehumidifier that caused Deterding’s fire had been recalled by the manufacturer because of electrical problems. Deterding said he wasn’t aware of a recall. He hopes people learn something from the fire that might have destroyed his business, and check whether their dehumidifier has been recalled.

“If there’s some sort of a defect in the product that’s been recalled it could cause a fire,” he said.

CUTLINES

Y: Web Archive Deterding Followup

Deterding by Plastic Tube

Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

Doug Deterding said large clear plastic tubes are carrying air from the basement to help prevent smoke odor on the showroom floor. Charcoal filtration machines also are absorbing some of the odor.

Filtration

Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

Charcoal filters capture smoke odor from air passing through the machine.