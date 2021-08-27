Destination Downtown brings good vibes for UNK students, local businesses

More than 30 businesses and other vendors participated in the event, and most of them offered special discounts and giveaways.

“We have a cool thing going here,” said Zimmer, who appreciates the ongoing partnership between UNK and downtown Kearney.

Along with all the fun, Destination Downtown serves a bigger purpose by getting students off campus and creating a greater sense of community. Plus, it’s an opportunity to check out a variety of businesses they may not know much about.

“For college students to be able to see this, all the cute shops and everything, I think it’s really important for them,” Zimmer said.

Stacey Johnson, co-owner of Edith Joi Boutique, agrees.

“This is a great way to introduce students to all the unique, fun businesses that are down here,” she said. “There are lots of small businesses that are locally owned and there are businesses down here that are owned and operated by UNK graduates, which is really cool.”

Johnson, who also serves as finance director for Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, is one of those UNK graduates. She earned a degree in organizational and relational communication in 2017, and both of her employees are current UNK students.