Despite pandemic, Kearney Area United Way surpasses campaign goal by $5,000

KEARNEY — COVID-19 sent the Kearney region into near-hibernation in 2020, but it didn’t make a dent in giving to the United Way of the Kearney Area.

United Way surpassed its $450,000 goal by more than $5,000 in its just-finished 2020-21 campaign, Executive Director Nikki Erickson told the board and supporters during its annual meeting Wednesday, held virtually on Zoom.

The total raised was $455,358.

That surpassed the $401,722 raised in the 2019-20 campaign after devastating floods, and the $440,800 raised in the 2018-19 effort.

Calling the virtual meeting “a joyous occasion,” Erickson said, “My heart is full as I reflect on all the wonderful people who worked together to make such an outstanding impact in the Kearney area in the midst of such a challenging year.”

The money will assist 21 partner agencies in three areas — health, education and financial stability — in six counties: Buffalo, Custer, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Dollars raised in the campaign will stay in the communities.

The theme of the campaign was Building a Better Tomorrow, chosen to coincide with Brandon Built, its corporate sponsor.