Despite her health issues, Kearney's Susan Muchmore-Phelps has discovered she loves helping people

KEARNEY — For Susan Muchmore-Phelps, 2020 was a very bad year.
She was hospitalized with a sinus infection
She suffered two brain bleeds in a fall.
She had COVID-19.
Her son was hospitalized with a rare intestinal disorder.
Her stepgranddaughter, 7, died of a rare neurological disorder.
But every day, she savored the sign hanging on her wall at home: “Don’t ever let anyone dull your sparkle.”
She’s tried to live that saying to the fullest.
It’s a lesson she learned when she was 13 and her mother died of a brain aneurysm. She learned it again when she was divorced at 40 and had to raise her sons alone.
“I learned God was going to take care of me and the kids,” she said. “My faith, family and friends got me through.”
February 2020
Her troubles began a year ago Friday — Feb. 26 — with a sinus infection, for which her doctor prescribed medication. One afternoon, she laid down on the sofa after work because she didn’t feel good. Her Fitbit told her that her blood pressure was going up. “I called 911. I couldn’t get my breath. I thought I was going to die,” she said.
With her husband Paul working that day on a family ranch near Callaway, she called an ambulance. She remained in the ER at Kearney Regional Medical Center for three hours. Her son Nick of Kearney took her home, but four hours later, Paul, who was home by then, took her back to Kearney Regional.
She was there until 3 a.m.
“They put a heart monitor on me and did a CAT scan,” she said.
She returned home, but a few hours later, Kearney Regional called and asked her to come back. She was diagnosed with high blood pressure even though “my blood pressure was perfect two days before that ambulance ride,” she said.
By March, medication was stabilizing her blood pressure.
April
On April 15, Muchmore-Phelps celebrated 15 years on the sales staff at Nelson’s Furniture. She loved that job. “I love meeting people and making friends out of customers,” she said.
Three days later, on a Saturday, she was getting a headboard from a display for a customer when two headboards fell on her, hitting her on top of her head and the side of her neck and knocking her to the ground. She crawled over to a dresser, got some assistance and “hobbled into the recliners and sat down.”
The next day, Sunday, despite a sore neck and a “terrible headache,” she went to work. By Monday, pain began to burn across her forehead, so she left work at 10:30 a.m. and saw her doctor, who said she had likely sprained her neck, but by Tuesday, the pain was worse, so she returned to Kearney Regional and got a shot for pain.
Wednesday, feeling dizzy and nauseous, she was back again at Kearney Regional for a CAT scan. Not long after she went home, the doctor called.
“Come back to the hospital. You have two brain bleeds,” he told her.
She remained in the hospital overnight, but Paul was not allowed to be with her due to COVID. The next evening, with the brain bleed finally stopped, she was released.
“I laid on the sofa sleeping for a week. I didn’t eat. I wasn’t hungry,” she said. Her medication made her sleep.
A week later
Unable to move her head more than two inches, she went back to her doctor. He told her not to drive and referred her to physical therapy. Once she started physical therapy, “I realized I had memory loss. I was struggling with spitting out a sentence. I would get a thought but couldn’t express it,” she said.
She began speech therapy via Zoom with Family Physical Therapy speech therapist Crystal Hinrichs.
“She would repeat words to me, say, four words, and I was to repeat them back, but I couldn’t do the third one. I was like someone who had a stroke,” Muchmore-Phelps said. “But Crystal was very good and very patient.”
Muchmore-Phelps also worked with Maggie Nelson, a physical therapy assistant and athletic trainer. “Maggie put me back together,” she said.
Muchmore-Phelps started walking, too. She couldn’t go back to work, but “it felt so good to get fresh air,” she said. A neighbor began mowing her lawn.
Sessions with Hinrichs continued. “She’d say a number, but I’d write it down backwards,” she said. Soon workers compensation ordered Muchmore-Phelps to go to Lincoln for cognitive testing. When she failed two sections of the test, the administrator accused her of “not trying,” she said.
“But they said my memory was OK. I had a girlfriend who had a traumatic brain injury not long before, and I thanked God every day that I was able to do what I was able to do. I didn’t worry about the rest,” she said.
May and June
In May, her son Nick had emergency surgery because his large intestine had swollen to 10 times its normal size. “It could have burst,” Muchmore-Phelps said. With the hospital still closed due to COVID, she and Nick’s fiancée had to stand outside the hospital window to see him.
Nick was expected to be in the hospital just three or four days, but on the third day, he nearly died from a massive nose bleed. He suffered a second nosebleed a short time later. He was hospitalized for 15 days.
When June came, Muchmore-Phelps was able to assist with decorations for Nick’s July 11 wedding, which took place in a refurbished barn near Pickerel. During the reception, Nick got overheated in the 100-degree weather, “but luckily there were two nurses there. They almost put him in an ambulance,” Muchmore-Phelps said.
In August, she continued with physical therapy and her daily invigorating walks.
September
In September, her husband’s granddaughter Isabel, 7, died. Isabel of Callaway had been born with a rare genetic disorder. She had never been able to walk or talk. She lived longer than expected, but for the entire family, the loss was profound.
That month, too, Muchmore-Phelps was diagnosed with a mild case of COVID-19. She thinks she got it from an acquaintance who had not yet developed symptoms, but who later tested positive. Compared to her other health problems, COVID was a minor irritant, but it kept Muchmore-Phelps inside for 14 days.
October
In October, Muchmore-Phelps was diagnosed with a crooked neck and collarbone, so she went to a neck specialist. Finally, he said she had no lingering injuries from her accident and that she no longer needed physical therapy.
She retired from Nelson’s Furniture. Due to COVID-19, its business was slow, and her multiple health problems had made it difficult to work a regular schedule. She cleaned out her desk in November.
Looking back
So far, 2021 hasn’t been perfect. When she has physical problems, she can’t tell if they’re from age or her head injury. She still takes melatonin to fall asleep. She misses dressing up for work every day.
On Friday, her son Nick had a tennis-ball-sized cyst successfully removed from his chest.
But she’s grateful for that, and for lots of little things.
She still sings in the choir at church, although that has been on hold due to COVID-19. She has loved to sing ever since she was a student at Kearney Catholic High School. “If that had been taken away, that would’ve been terrible,” she said.
She can run the vacuum cleaner and scoop snow. Family and friends gave her rides to physical therapy last year.
She’s grateful for her sons, Nick of Kearney and Brandon of Jacksonville, Fla., and her grandchildren.
She’s grateful for Paul, whom she met at a Parents Without Partners dance at the Eagles Club. They started dating in 1995, broke up in 1997 and got back together 10 years later. They married on July 7, 2007, and have 13 grandchildren between them.
She has begun diamond painting, a craft she discovered through her hairdresser. She purchases diamond painting kits at Hobby Lobby.
She has helped a friend unpack after a move.
She takes her sister to the grocery store and cleans her house once a week. “And as long as I’m healthy, I’m going to help people,” she said.
“When I got out of the hospital last spring, I went to church and asked Father Joe (Hannappel) to bless me with oil. I feel like that holy oil had something to do with my healing,” she said. “I think God spared me for a reason.”