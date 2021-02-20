Despite her health issues, Kearney's Susan Muchmore-Phelps has discovered she loves helping people

With her husband Paul working that day on a family ranch near Callaway, she called an ambulance. She remained in the ER at Kearney Regional Medical Center for three hours. Her son Nick of Kearney took her home, but four hours later, Paul, who was home by then, took her back to Kearney Regional.

She was there until 3 a.m.

“They put a heart monitor on me and did a CAT scan,” she said.

She returned home, but a few hours later, Kearney Regional called and asked her to come back. She was diagnosed with high blood pressure even though “my blood pressure was perfect two days before that ambulance ride,” she said.

By March, medication was stabilizing her blood pressure.

April

On April 15, Muchmore-Phelps celebrated 15 years on the sales staff at Nelson’s Furniture. She loved that job. “I love meeting people and making friends out of customers,” she said.

Three days later, on a Saturday, she was getting a headboard from a display for a customer when two headboards fell on her, hitting her on top of her head and the side of her neck and knocking her to the ground. She crawled over to a dresser, got some assistance and “hobbled into the recliners and sat down.”