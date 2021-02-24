Despite city mask mandate expiring some Kearney businesses still requiring masks

KEARNEY — After a three-month run, the city of Kearney’s mask mandate expired Tuesday night, but that won’t stop some businesses from requiring their customers wear masks.
“We’ve had a lot of older guests who have appreciated the added safety,” Menards assistant store manager Dennis Harris said about his company’s intent to require staff members and customers to continue wearing masks.
Menards was among the first businesses in Kearney to institute a mask requirement when the coronavirus arrived in the United States in February and March last year.
The city of Kearney enacted its mandate on Nov. 17. The ordinance required the wearing of masks in public, and is credited by some for helping to rein in skyrocketing coronavirus infections.
On the date it was enacted, Kearney hospitals were filling rapidly with COVID-19 patients and exhausted health care professionals urged the City Council to help by mandating masks in Kearney.
The ordinance included a Feb. 23 sunset, so the mandate no longer is in effect.
It now becomes an individual decision to wear masks, but businesses and other public venues will have the authority to decide whether to require masks.
A random sampling by the Hub revealed that some businesses will continue to require masks.
Walgreens has a companywide policy requiring masks, manager Kevin Hesse said, so both staff members and customers will be required to wear them inside the business.
Applebees Grill & Bar will require staff members to wear masks, general manager Tyson Flesner said. “For team members we will continue to wear masks. We’re doing everything we can to keep our people and guests safe.”
Safety also motivated Boogaarts food store manager Tony Seevers’ decision to continue Boogaarts’ mask requirement for customers and staff.
“We’re going to stay the course,” Seevers said. “We’re going to request our patrons to wear masks and we’ll have our employees wearing them to be an example to others.”
Seevers said he’s changing the sign on the main entry. During the city’s mandate the sign informed customers that masks were required. Today, the sign says masks are “requested.”
Visitors at Kearney City Hall will not be required to wear masks, but they will be encouraged to wear them, City Manager Michael Morgan said. He said it is a work rule for City Hall staff members to wear masks and that the city hopes to limit personal contact by reminding citizens to call, email or use online services when available to limit access to City Hall and other city buildings.
Services available from offices located in City Hall, including finance, development services and administration, are available by appointment only.
City Clerk Lauren Brandt said materials can be picked up contact-free at City Hall using lockers in the building’s lobby. Visitors use a numerical code to enter the lobby and access the lockers, she said.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the City Council took no formal action regarding the mandate, other than to approve minutes from a special hearing on Feb. 9. During that hearing a number of Kearney residents asked the council to rescind the mandate earlier than Feb. 23; however, the council voted to allow the ordinance to remain on the books until its expiration date.