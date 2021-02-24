Despite city mask mandate expiring some Kearney businesses still requiring masks

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walgreens has a companywide policy requiring masks, manager Kevin Hesse said, so both staff members and customers will be required to wear them inside the business.

Applebees Grill & Bar will require staff members to wear masks, general manager Tyson Flesner said. “For team members we will continue to wear masks. We’re doing everything we can to keep our people and guests safe.”

Safety also motivated Boogaarts food store manager Tony Seevers’ decision to continue Boogaarts’ mask requirement for customers and staff.

“We’re going to stay the course,” Seevers said. “We’re going to request our patrons to wear masks and we’ll have our employees wearing them to be an example to others.”

Seevers said he’s changing the sign on the main entry. During the city’s mandate the sign informed customers that masks were required. Today, the sign says masks are “requested.”

Visitors at Kearney City Hall will not be required to wear masks, but they will be encouraged to wear them, City Manager Michael Morgan said. He said it is a work rule for City Hall staff members to wear masks and that the city hopes to limit personal contact by reminding citizens to call, email or use online services when available to limit access to City Hall and other city buildings.