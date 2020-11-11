Despite Bronze Star, Purple Heart, 101st Airborne veteran still lives with Vietnam scars

RAVENNA — Dennis Crowell didn’t know the dead U.S. soldier laying on the open ground between rows of trees where his 101st Airborne Division rifle company had sought cover at a village occupied by North Vietnamese troops as part of their ongoing 1968 Tet Offensive.
“We lost a lot of guys on that open ground,” Crowell, 73, of Ravenna said recently. “You never leave an American soldier behind. He was out there, so I volunteered to get him.”
Crowell was a strong young U.S. Army private from Clay County who had spent months with a jungle reconnaissance team and now was part of a rifle company. However, he couldn’t lift the dead weight of the soldier, not even by tugging on the man’s rucksack.
Enemy bullets flew around him as U.S. infantrymen in the trees yelled at Crowell to come back. He did, but only to get a rope.
“Then I went back out and we pulled him in. I don’t know who he was. You just did it,” he said about the actions that earned him a Bronze Star.
The situation for the living soldiers soon got worse.
“They (North Vietnamese) overran us. They were everywhere,” said Crowell, who was among the Americans struck by shrapnel from rocket-propelled or hand grenades. “We had to keep fighting until daylight,” when helicopters could fly in to take him and other wounded GIs to a field hospital.
Doctors removed shrapnel from his neck, fingers, knees and legs, and he was on crutches for a while. Crowell was awarded a Purple Heart.
Hello, Vietnam
Crowell and most Vietnam War-era military service members didn’t volunteer.
“I got drafted. Everybody knew they would get drafted in those days,” he said. “We all knew when we graduated that we would get drafted. One guy went to Canada.”
Crowell graduated from Edgar High School in 1966, completed basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and advanced infantry training at Fort McClellan, Alabama.
“We were all going infantry. The government put you there. No choice,” he said.
His military transport plane landed at Tan Son Nhut Air Base near Saigon on March 4, 1968. “The war was hot, real hot,” Crowell said, and all new troops were replacements in units with casualties.
He volunteered for special jungle warfare training. “I figured I’d be a better soldier,” Crowell said about the two-week training by veteran Army Rangers in a mountainous area.
He spent most of the next 12 months in various units patrolling areas on South Vietnam’s side of the demilitarized zone.
Crowell’s first assignment was to a 30-member long-range reconnaissance patrol for an expected six months. That was shortened to 2½ months, after he was hospitalized for treatment of feet issues resulting from being soaking wet for weeks at a time.
“We weren’t supposed to engage the enemy. We were to find them and call in the big guns,” Crowell said, noting that he often rappelled from helicopters into remote sites. “We blended into the jungle ... we weren’t supposed to be seen or heard.”
Patrol members mostly ate off the land or what villagers gave them because it was rare to get resupplied by the Army. “We went weeks and weeks without a bath,” he said. “... and then 15 guys would stand guard and 15 guys would strip down and go into the river.”
Jungle conditions were miserable.
“You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face. It was so hot, 120 degrees when I got there. ... We’d sleep on the ground. We’d sleep in trees. When the monsoons came, we’d climb a tree and find a Y to sleep in,” Crowell recalled. “You’d swear to God some days that the rain was coming up from the ground, it rained so hard.”
He had married his wife, Phylis, a month after graduating high school and looked forward to the letters she wrote every day. Crowell said it was months sometimes before they caught up with him, and every package she sent included Kool-Aid mix to help make the awful jungle water more drinkable.
Phylis and his mom sent a birthday cake to Vietnam packed in popcorn for his 21st birthday, June 13, 1968. He doesn’t remember how old the cake was when it arrived, but he shared it and the not-so-fresh popcorn with other soldiers.
Return to rifle company
After recovering from the injuries for which he received the Purple Heart, Crowell was assigned to another rifle company. Shrapnel found him again when a soldier in front of him stepped on a booby trap and was killed.
“Booby traps were everywhere. Everywhere. They (enemy soldiers) wanted you to be wounded ... it takes out the wounded people and the people who have to carry them out, and reduces the forces,” Crowell said.
This time his wounds were less serious, but he was sent to Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu to recover. That’s where he first met his infant son, Russ.
Crowell had gone home to Edgar for a 30-day leave between his U.S. Army training and flight to Saigon. While in the jungles of Vietnam, he learned from a Red Cross telegram that Russ was born Sept. 24, 1968 — six weeks before he was wounded the second time.
Phylis borrowed money to pay for a plane ticket to Hawaii. Crowell was preparing to return to Vietnam when he was told he had earned seven days of leave, so he stayed with his family for an extra week.
By the time he had completed his year in Vietnam, he was a sergeant with no interest in staying longer or re-enlisting.
“I’d had enough,” he said, adding that one right thing the Army did for him was approve his request to finish his two-year enlistment at Fort Riley, Kansas.
His last day was spent in a room. Periodically, an Army representative would come to ask, “Sgt. Crowell, do you want to re-up?”
Life after Vietnam
Instead, Crowell went home to his south-central Nebraska family to begin a working life that mostly involved construction. War-related physical and mental issues lingered.
“I’m 100% disabled from my wounds. For 20 years after I got home, I was not a nice guy. I drank a lot and got into trouble,” Crowell said.
“My wife was a saint,” he continued. “She stayed with me. ... She said I was different. I was a nice sweet young kid when I left.”
He never fully healed from the trauma of war, but he did learn to live with it.
Phylis died of cancer in 2008, and Crowell initially was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. His Mayo Clinic doctors have said one cancer factor may be his exposure to Agent Orange while in Vietnam’s jungles.
“When they (planes dropping tactical herbicides) would come over, it was like soft raindrops falling,” Crowell said, explaining that soldiers would cover themselves with poncho liners as protection. “I’ve said since then that if it kills 60-foot-tall trees, what was it doing to us ... All of us soldiers are paying for it.”
He has successfully battled pelvic cancer and now is taking chemotherapy for nodules found in his lungs. Crowell said medical scans will be done in two or three months to measure progress.
Still military
Despite those issues, he still believes military service is good for young people.
“It’s the best place for kids to go. I think it should be a mandate for boys and girls,” Crowell said. “It gives you structure. You learn things you’ll use your whole life. I’m still military and it’s 50-plus years later.”
For the last 11 years or so, he has been a member of the Ravenna Honor Guard, which is a mix of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion members.
So what should people know about Vietnam?
“We all know it was a very unpopular war, but we went over there and did it. We did it,” Crowell replied. “Some of us came back, but the heroes are those who never made it back.”
He emphasized that the same is true of fallen military service members from World War II, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and all other wars.
