Despite Bronze Star, Purple Heart, 101st Airborne veteran still lives with Vietnam scars

“We weren’t supposed to engage the enemy. We were to find them and call in the big guns,” Crowell said, noting that he often rappelled from helicopters into remote sites. “We blended into the jungle ... we weren’t supposed to be seen or heard.”

Patrol members mostly ate off the land or what villagers gave them because it was rare to get resupplied by the Army. “We went weeks and weeks without a bath,” he said. “... and then 15 guys would stand guard and 15 guys would strip down and go into the river.”

Jungle conditions were miserable.

“You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face. It was so hot, 120 degrees when I got there. ... We’d sleep on the ground. We’d sleep in trees. When the monsoons came, we’d climb a tree and find a Y to sleep in,” Crowell recalled. “You’d swear to God some days that the rain was coming up from the ground, it rained so hard.”

He had married his wife, Phylis, a month after graduating high school and looked forward to the letters she wrote every day. Crowell said it was months sometimes before they caught up with him, and every package she sent included Kool-Aid mix to help make the awful jungle water more drinkable.