 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Despite being closed, online exhibits offered on MONA website

  • 0
MONA online exhibit

“Morning Light” by Majorie Siemon — oil on board, 1981-91, 31 inches by 36 inches

 Museum of Nebraska Art, courtesy

KEARNEY — During the Museum’s closure for a restoration, renovation and expansion project, MONA is offering online curated exhibitions.

Guests are invited to visit the MONA website mona.unk.edu to enter a simulated gallery displaying artworks from the museum’s permanent collection. Viewers can learn more about the art and artists in the text that accompanies the artwork.

The first exhibition in the series is “The Lifes of Objects: Still Lifes from the MONA Collection.”

MONA online exhibit

“Yellow Vase” by Aaron Pyle — egg tempera, 1960, 15 inches by 18 inches.

Still life is a genre in art, otherwise known as a category of subject like landscape or figurative, that depicts human-made or natural objects. At first mention, the term may invoke images of flowers in a vase or an arrangement of fruit, but the broad definition of still life means the genre has seemingly endless possibilities.

Still lifes have endured through centuries of artmaking for many reasons. For one, they allow the artist to use whatever objects that may be accessible to them. Because a still life is an arrangement of objects, anything can be used. They also lend themselves to experimentations in form, color, and compositions. But perhaps most importantly, still lifes can carry complex and symbolic meanings.

People are also reading…

Throughout history, the objects found in still lifes have been considered in terms of how they relate to human behaviors and preferences. For example, fruits in Dutch still life paintings, such as oranges or figs, often indicated wealth because they were expensive to import from distant countries and spoiled quickly.

MONA online exhibit

“Kitchen Counter II” by Kent Bellows — egg tempera on panel

Another example are books, which could symbolize an education, intelligence or an interest in the humanities. Sometimes the kind or title of the book may offer additional clues. A book on the study of birds could mean that the person had an interest in or studied birds.

The clues left by the objects in still lifes present a compelling puzzle for viewers to view, question, and interpret. At the center of all still lifes is the human story behind it, which may be why it is one of the most enduring and dynamic subjects in art.

The online exhibit currently has no end date.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News