Desire to relax, quilt turns former officer into business owner

Wentz never planned to own a quilting shop. She began taking quilting lessons last fall from Phyllis Hamaker, previous owner of The Quilter’s Cottage, simply because she’d always wanted to learn to quilt.

“You cannot grow as a person unless you try new things,” she said. “I already cross-stitch and garden, but quilting has so many fun options. I loved it. I made seven quilt tops while I was waiting to learn the next step.”

As she and Hamaker worked, they chatted. Wentz learned that Hamaker, an award-winning quilter for 40 years, was ready to sell the shop. Hamaker and her husband Bill had opened The Quilter’s Cottage at 2020 Central Ave. in September 2007. They had started it in Curtis and operated it there for more than five years before moving it to Kearney.

Hamaker, meanwhile, learned that Wentz was getting ready to retire but had no plans for her future.

“The sale just came up in conversation,” Wentz said. “We talked about how I was ready to do something different, and how she was ready to do something different.”

Initially, Wentz said no to purchasing the shop. She and her husband Aaron had talked about retiring and moving out of the area.