Desire and Legacy: Wills swore to serve the military, she did and still does

In 1989, she left active duty and returned home to Fort Myers. She joined the reserve unit at a fleet hospital unit, a U.S. Naval hospital at Tampa. She was trained to set up mobile units similar to those on the classic TV show “M*A*S*H.” Half of her unit was sent to Operation Desert Storm in Iraq in 1991, but by the time her half of the unit was to go, the brief war was over.

By 1995, married and mother of a 3-year-old son, she retired from the Reserves but continued her nursing career.

Looking back

Wills spent 40 years as a career nurse, working primarily in critical care, intensive care and transplants. ”I’ve done kidney transplants, lung transplants and heart transplants, but the heart is my thing. The patient is so sick, and I knew I could have the biggest impact there. Whatever you do, every decision you make, is measurably important at that moment,” she said.

“It is nerve-wracking, satisfying and very stressful. Open heart transplants take hours, but it is so cool to see the chest opened up and see the heart,” she said.

She met her husband Sean, a supply corps officer, in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He grew up at Wayne, Neb., and served in the Persian Gulf War “when all the bombs were going off,” she said.