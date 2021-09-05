Desire and Legacy: Wills swore to serve the military, she did and still does

KEARNEY — Why did Anna Wills become a nurse in the U.S. Navy? Blame her grandfather.
When she was in the sixth grade at Fort Myers, Fla., her grandfather fell and broke his hip. Her grandmother, a nursing assistant, brought him home from a rehabilitation center with bed sores.
“I stayed with them all summer, packing and dressing his wounds,” Wills said. “I just wanted to do that.” He died not long after that, but she never lost her desire to serve.
After she earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Florida State University, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy. She had joined Navy ROTC in college, so “when I walked out of the building after taking my last nursing board, the naval officer was waiting. He said, ‘Raise your right hand and swear an obligation to the military.’ I did.”
Family tradition
Wills, an active member of the U.S. Navy from 1981 to 1989 and a member of the Navy Reserves from 1989 to 1995, was just following family tradition.
Her great-great-grandfather was a blacksmith in the Civil War. Her father was a crewman on a U.S. Air Force plane that did evacuations during the Korean War. His plane was shot down, and he was a POW for about two years. “He never talked about it,” she said.
Many cousins are Vietnam veterans, and her uncle was a U.S. Navy chaplain. Her brother recently retired from the Florida National Guard.
“I just wanted to serve. Some families serve. I wanted to continue that legacy,” she said.
After eight weeks of office training at Newport, R.I., Wills was commissioned as an ensign and assigned to a U.S. Navy hospital at San Diego referred to as “the pink palace.”
“It was pink. It had no air conditioning,” she said.
She started on April Fool’s Day in 1981 and worked on a general medical floor, a cardiac step-down unit and the intensive care unit.
During the U.S. invasion of Grenada in 1983, she was ordered to report at San Diego in her dress blues at 2 a.m. “We sat on a C-130 forever. Nothing ever happened, but we got told, ‘Congratulations! You just supported Grenada in its war for independence.’ We never really served.”
Back to the East Coast
Her next assignment was at a 50-bed Naval Hospital Beaufort at Beaufort, S.C. “It took forever to get out there. There were bugs. I drove through swamps,” she said.
She had wanted return to the East Coast to be closer to family, so when she was told that this hospital was “a couple of hours” from Jacksonville, she agreed to serve there. “It was a couple hours from Savannah, Ga.,” she sighed.
Compared to the multi-story facility at San Diego, it was tiny. “It had a small ER, a four-bed ICU,” she said. Her two-and-a-half years there included stepping in as the acting supervisor if the administrator was gone.
In 1989, she left active duty and returned home to Fort Myers. She joined the reserve unit at a fleet hospital unit, a U.S. Naval hospital at Tampa. She was trained to set up mobile units similar to those on the classic TV show “M*A*S*H.” Half of her unit was sent to Operation Desert Storm in Iraq in 1991, but by the time her half of the unit was to go, the brief war was over.
By 1995, married and mother of a 3-year-old son, she retired from the Reserves but continued her nursing career.
Looking back
Wills spent 40 years as a career nurse, working primarily in critical care, intensive care and transplants. ”I’ve done kidney transplants, lung transplants and heart transplants, but the heart is my thing. The patient is so sick, and I knew I could have the biggest impact there. Whatever you do, every decision you make, is measurably important at that moment,” she said.
“It is nerve-wracking, satisfying and very stressful. Open heart transplants take hours, but it is so cool to see the chest opened up and see the heart,” she said.
She met her husband Sean, a supply corps officer, in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He grew up at Wayne, Neb., and served in the Persian Gulf War “when all the bombs were going off,” she said.
They moved to Kearney in 2010. She worked at CHI Health Good Samaritan, Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege and, for her last five years, at Good Samaritan Society St. Luke’s, which she found emotionally rewarding.
She retired 18 months ago.
Quilts of Valor
For the past five years, Wills has been the coordinator of the Quilts of Valor at Quilters Cottage program, in which volunteers make and present quilts to living military veterans. Phyllis Hamaker, then owner of The Quilter’s Cottage, asked Wills to help on that project. “I said no, but she said, ‘Yes, you will.’”
On Father’s Day this year, QOV presented 12 quilts to veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
“I like to focus on Vietnam vets. People never really thanked Vietnam vets. When I give them their quilts, there’s lots of crying. Any veteran who requests a quilt gets one,” she said.
On Veterans Day this year, nearly a dozen quilts will be presented to veterans at Miller. “We get names. People fill out a nomination form for a friend or relative, and we make the quilts and present them. There are always lots of tears,” she said.
As for the cost of the quilts, “you don’t want to know,” Wills said. Drawings help recoup the costs.
“This is done on the barest of shoestrings, but veterans have given body parts. Some have given their lives. They deserve to be recognized,” she said.