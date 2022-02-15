Derek Rusher begins presidency of Nebraska Chambers Association

KEARNEY — Derek Rusher will serve as the president of the Nebraska Chambers Association, formerly the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives, for 2022.
The NE Chambers mission is a statewide organization of Nebraska chambers, trade associations of Nebraska, or those people directly interested in or allied with chamber of commerce organization work in Nebraska supporting professional development and programs in partnership with the Nebraska Chamber to advance the economic prosperity in Nebraska. Their mission is to provide knowledge, resources and support in order to create stronger and more prosperous business communities in Nebraska.
Rusher has been the president and CEO of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce since January 2018.
“It’s an honor to serve our statewide chamber association and represent all of our great local chambers,” Rusher said. “I have been an active member of our association since I started at the Kearney Area Chamber. I look forward to working with my peers throughout the state to continue to develop leaders and continue the great things that the presidents before me have done.”
Rusher officially took over as president of the rebranded Nebraska Chambers Association on Feb. 4 replacing Jonathan Jank, who is the president and CEO of the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership.
“Our association has done a great job of providing training for our industry, but I wanted to get away from an acronym, NCCE, as well as raise the influence and visibility of our association. I floated the idea to rename and essentially rebrand our organization at our fall conference and it was well-received. At the end of the day, I want to be more active in the state as an association,” Rusher said.
With close to 50 local Nebraska chambers representing well more than 10,000 businesses, Rusher jokes that they are the most powerful powerless organization in the state.
“We don’t have authority, but we do represent thousands of Nebraskans and we have the ability to be a very influential association,” Rusher said.
Rusher’s goal as Nebraska Chambers president is to represent a unified voice of the local business community and become more visible at the state level, specifically in legislative issues.
To learn more about the NE Chambers, visit nechamber.com/ne-chambers-association or find their Facebook page @nechambersassociation.