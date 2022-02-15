Derek Rusher begins presidency of Nebraska Chambers Association

KEARNEY — Derek Rusher will serve as the president of the Nebraska Chambers Association, formerly the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives, for 2022.

The NE Chambers mission is a statewide organization of Nebraska chambers, trade associations of Nebraska, or those people directly interested in or allied with chamber of commerce organization work in Nebraska supporting professional development and programs in partnership with the Nebraska Chamber to advance the economic prosperity in Nebraska. Their mission is to provide knowledge, resources and support in order to create stronger and more prosperous business communities in Nebraska.

Rusher has been the president and CEO of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce since January 2018.

“It’s an honor to serve our statewide chamber association and represent all of our great local chambers,” Rusher said. “I have been an active member of our association since I started at the Kearney Area Chamber. I look forward to working with my peers throughout the state to continue to develop leaders and continue the great things that the presidents before me have done.”

