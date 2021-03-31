Derailment at Gibbon Wednesday afternoon closes all three lines of Union Pacific traffic

GIBBON — Traffic on all three Union Pacific Railroad lines came to a halt Wednesday afternoon when 26 cars derailed in Gibbon.

Around 3:45 p.m. cars of the westbound train hauling mixed freight derailed, blocking the three main lines, according to a news release from Kristen South, senior director of U.P.’s corporate communications and media relations. The train was being pulled by two engines which remained upright, although the first two flat cars carrying shipping containers behind the engines sat tipped on its wheels leaning toward the south of the tracks.

The train broke apart after the third flat car.

Pawnee and Range roads on the east edge of Gibbon, and a portion of Front Street on the south side of the U.P. tracks were closed as a result of the derailment.

Early Wednesday evening as U.P. crews were arriving at the scene metal could be heard creaking at the scene. Around 8 p.m. U.P. crews started removing cars from the tracks.

As of Wednesday night U.P. didn’t have an estimated time frame for when crews would have the area cleaned up and the lines reopened, South said. No other details about the derailment were available.