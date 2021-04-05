Deputy fire chief added to Kearney Volunteer Fire Department officer lineup

KEARNEY — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department has new officers for 2021.

At their monthly meeting last week members elected to use battalion chiefs in lieu of assistant chiefs, which was more of an administrative role. Battalion chiefs will manage fire scenes, captains and fire officers.

Newly elected battalion chiefs are Dave Krueger, Jeremy Feusner and John Sydow.

Jim Tacha is in his seventh year as fire chief while Jason Whalen, KVFD’s administrator, has been added as deputy fire chief. As fire administrator Whalen oversees KVFD’s 12 paid drivers.

The department elected five captains who are Aaron Jameson, Tyler Vlasin, Jon Schroeder, Max Gintzler and Seth Lunbery, rescue captain.

Corporate officers for KVFD are Gene Beerbohm, president; Brad Isaac, vice president; Brad Anderson, secretary; Matt Ullman, treasurer, and Todd Walton, Terry Eirich and Bryan Chase, board of directors.

KVFD elects new officers annually.