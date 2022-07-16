 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies’ cracking down on speeding in Buffalo County area

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department will perform extra traffic enforcement July 20-Aug. 14 at select Buffalo County locations.

According to the BCSO announcement, deputies will target all traffic violations with an emphasis on citing drivers for speeding violations. The objective is to reduce speeding-related fatalities by 5.3% from an annual average of 38 per year to 36 per year by Dec. 31.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office has approved a selective traffic enforcement grant to pay for the effort. The grant allows the sheriff’s office to utilize extra deputies for participation in the National Speeding Prevention High-Visibility Enforcement Mobilization.

