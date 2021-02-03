Dept. Natural Resources ruling on diversion project water right still months away

HOLDREGE — A water right application decision by Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Tom Riley for the Platte-Republican Diversion Project proposed by the Lower Republican and Tri-Basin natural resources districts still is months away.
When asked about the water right’s status Tuesday during his virtual presentation at the South Central Water Conference, Riley said, “There’s not a lot I can comment on — on any level of detail.”
The plan for what would be the first interbasin diversion in Nebraska is to transport Platte River water — after all senior water rights and habitat target flows have been met — through Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s E65 Canal and into a pipeline under the Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railnet tracks and Highway 23 west of Smithfield.
The water then would flow into the east branch of Turkey Creek for transport to the Republican River between Edison and Oxford.
The goal is to help the two NRDs meet requirements to offset irrigation effects to the Republican River as part of Nebraska’s Republican River Compact compliance.
Riley said entities opposed to the water right filed their objections in late December, “so the clock ticks on that component.”
Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn of Holdrege said it now is up to the two NRDs, as the water right applicants, to respond to the objections.
General Manager Todd Siel of the Alma-based LRNRD told the Hub the deadline for that response is March 21.
Riley said any project that might smooth out some of the dry and wet times should be looked at by people from across the state.
On a specific note about Republican Basin water resources for 2021, he said the water supply is good, “but with the drought moving in, that’s something we’ll watch.”