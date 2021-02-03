Dept. Natural Resources director outlines mission to safeguard water

HOLDREGE — In a perfect world, Tom Riley would have spent much of his time since becoming Department of Natural Resources director on Nov. 1 traveling throughout Nebraska to connect with irrigators, natural resources district officials and other water interest groups.
Instead, he’s had to visit with stakeholders virtually, as he did Tuesday at the annual South Central Water Conference in Holdrege.
The professional engineer was founder-president of The Flatwater Group in Lincoln, which specializes in water resources engineering, restoration design and environmental engineering. In that role, he had worked with many Nebraska water-related organizations.
Prior to his 20 years with Flatwater, Riley worked 10 years as a senior engineer and project manager for a national firm.
“I will work with you (now) in a different capacity than I would have in the past,” Riley told Holdrege conference participants.
He said DNR’s mission is to “safeguard the most important natural resource we have. That’s water.”
Riley listed six areas of emphasis in meeting the mission’s goals.
- Using state leadership, with science-based solutions, for state and local water management now and in the future.
- Providing high-quality information and services from all DNR divisions and employees.
Riley said safety is a priority, so it’s important to do flood mitigation planning and ensure dam safety to protect all Nebraskans. That requires working with other water management entities.
n Having customized and decentralized management plans, which are key to the long-term sustainability and best use of Nebraska’s water. Riley said DNR must coordinate such plans with the NRDs and their stakeholders.
One example he gave was having the ability to store floodwaters for better use in dry times.
Riley referred to the 2019 floods in much of Nebraska. “We now have a lot of drought sneaking into the state and we’re going to figure out how to deal with that ... We have to figure out how to mitigate those (extremes),” he said.
n Enhancing public engagement with all water resources agencies, stakeholders and others.
“Everyone can be a citizen hydrologist,” Riley said, so it’s important to educate people about “what water is in Nebraska and what it’s all about.”
For example, he said there often are reports and news stories about how the Ogallala Aquifer is going dry, which is true in other Great Plains states.
“Overall, our water supply is fantastic ... It’s not the gloom and doom other states have, but we still need to manage it carefully,” Riley said.
n Protecting Nebraska’s existing water uses through collaborative investments in water resources projects, planning, administration and permitting for surface water rights.
Riley noted that Nebraska’s unique water allocation laws have “first in time-first in right” management of surface water and shared rights for groundwater.
The system offers opportunities for integrated water management plans and tools other states don’t have, he said, and allows for the “best and highest use of our water resources.”
n Providing agency services and support with information technologies, transparent data sharing, public information and administration of state funds in cooperation with the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission.
At the end of his presentation, Riley showed a photo from the movie “Groundhog Day” and a quote from actor Bill Murray: Don’t get trapped in the past. You can’t change what has already happened. Don’t think about your errors or failures; otherwise you’ll never do anything.”
Riley said it is important to learn from the past and from errors, and then move forward.
“That’s what I’ll help the department to do,” he said, while also focusing on education to help the public understand more about water resources, state plans and other water issues.