Dept. Natural Resources director outlines mission to safeguard water

- Providing high-quality information and services from all DNR divisions and employees.

Riley said safety is a priority, so it’s important to do flood mitigation planning and ensure dam safety to protect all Nebraskans. That requires working with other water management entities.

n Having customized and decentralized management plans, which are key to the long-term sustainability and best use of Nebraska’s water. Riley said DNR must coordinate such plans with the NRDs and their stakeholders.

One example he gave was having the ability to store floodwaters for better use in dry times.

Riley referred to the 2019 floods in much of Nebraska. “We now have a lot of drought sneaking into the state and we’re going to figure out how to deal with that ... We have to figure out how to mitigate those (extremes),” he said.

n Enhancing public engagement with all water resources agencies, stakeholders and others.

“Everyone can be a citizen hydrologist,” Riley said, so it’s important to educate people about “what water is in Nebraska and what it’s all about.”