KEARNEY — Nurse practitioner Denise Waterfield has joined the staff at CHI Health Clinic Neurology/Neurosurgery (Good Samaritan).

Waterfield earned her doctorate and nurse practitioner degrees from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

She specializes in treating patients with migraines and other headaches, chronic pain and memory problems in her clinical practice. She also researches symptom management in hospitalized patients.

Waterfield joins board-certified neurologist Jason Mallin, M.D., and nurse practitioner Pamela Palmer in their office at 3219 Central Ave., Suite 200. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Waterfield is accepting new patients. For an appointment, call 308- 865-2370.