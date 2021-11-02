Democrat governor hopeful says other candidates are being divisive to get votes

Blood said the governor’s office owns many of Nebraska’s “real problems.”

She said a real environmental catastrophe is percolating near Mead, where an ethanol plant is contaminating streams and an aquifer by storing chemically coated seed in a dangerous way.

“Our governor hasn’t set foot in that community once,” Blood said about Gov. Pete Ricketts. “We have all of these ‘real’ problems that our executive branch is ignoring — real problems.”

Prisons, a poorly managed Department of Health and Human Services and dysfunctional tax system all are problems that can be traced to Republican administrations.

“Now the taxpayers are having to pay the bill for this mismanagement,” she said. “A lot of people are talking about implementing a consumption tax,” she said, but first Nebraska’s elected leaders need to solve the problems with the current system.”

“Campaigning for governor wasn’t on my radar,” Blood said, “But then I started reading about the other candidates. We’re wasting energy on pretend problems.”

Blood was born in McCook and raised in rural Adams County. She and her husband, Joe, have been married 34 years. They have three adult children and 10 grandchildren.