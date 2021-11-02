Democrat governor hopeful says other candidates are being divisive to get votes

KEARNEY — Democrat Carol Blood said the top two Republicans for governor are a disappointment. Rather than focusing on Nebraska’s real problems — high taxes, prison overcrowding and wasteful state spending — she said Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen are trying to scare Nebraskans into voting for them.
Blood said critical race theory, election fraud and immigration may be important nationally, but Nebraskans are worried about high taxes, their state’s economy and reviving the spirit of the good life.
“They’re saying ‘Vote for me because I’m going to protect you from these scary things,’” Blood said. “They all were using the ‘us vs. them’ philosophy,” Blood said about the top GOP candidates. “They didn’t sound like they wanted to be creative to solve problems. They were just playing from the same game plan — to be divisive.”
In her fifth year representing Bellevue in the Nebraska Legislature, Blood is the sole Democrat campaigning for governor. Before becoming a state senator, Blood was the at-large member of the Bellevue City Council.
Blood is planning to meet with Kearney-area supporters on Wednesday. Kearney already has had multiple visits from the GOP’s leading candidates. The most recent was Herbster, who spoke to the Buffalo County GOP Monday night at the Kearney Public Library. Last week, Donald Trump endorsed Herbster’s candidacy.
Blood said the governor’s office owns many of Nebraska’s “real problems.”
She said a real environmental catastrophe is percolating near Mead, where an ethanol plant is contaminating streams and an aquifer by storing chemically coated seed in a dangerous way.
“Our governor hasn’t set foot in that community once,” Blood said about Gov. Pete Ricketts. “We have all of these ‘real’ problems that our executive branch is ignoring — real problems.”
Prisons, a poorly managed Department of Health and Human Services and dysfunctional tax system all are problems that can be traced to Republican administrations.
“Now the taxpayers are having to pay the bill for this mismanagement,” she said. “A lot of people are talking about implementing a consumption tax,” she said, but first Nebraska’s elected leaders need to solve the problems with the current system.”
“Campaigning for governor wasn’t on my radar,” Blood said, “But then I started reading about the other candidates. We’re wasting energy on pretend problems.”
Blood was born in McCook and raised in rural Adams County. She and her husband, Joe, have been married 34 years. They have three adult children and 10 grandchildren.
She was elected in 2008 to the at-large seat on the Bellevue City Council and was re-elected in 2012. She was elected to the Legislature in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
“I love my state,” Blood said. “Let’s not participate in the partisan politics we see at all levels of government across our great country. In Nebraska, we can keep our eye on what is important — people. Those seeking to serve in public office should not serve special interest groups or political parties, they should serve you.”