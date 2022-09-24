Demand for ag education programs growing in Kearney area, Nebraska

KEARNEY — Kealey Franzen was still in her junior year studying agriculture education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when potential employers began reaching out to her about teaching at their school.

“We had some schools reaching out to us as juniors saying there was a high demand already,” Franzen said. “There were a lot of open positions yet to be filled. Our advisors kept telling us that this is a great opportunity to impact a community that really, really wants agriculture.”

Franzen is a Kearney High School graduate and is in her final undergraduate year at UNL. She has already accepted a position as the agriculture education teacher at Gibbon Public Schools, a school that had been searching for an educator to start an ag program for over a year.

There are currently 209 agriculture and FFA programs in Nebraska. At the end of the 2021-22 school year, there were 73 ag education teacher vacancies across the state. Career education areas, which includes ag education, was in the top five endorsement areas with the largest number of unfilled positions in 2021-22, according to the Nebraska Department of Education’s 2021-22 Teacher Vacancy Survey.

Growth of agriculture education

An interest in agriculture education programs in Nebraska schools is growing, with nine new programs added this year, leading to high demand for qualified teachers.

The demand for career education programs stems not only from the schools, but also from interested students and families, said Dr. Stacie Turnbull, agriculture, food and natural resources career field specialist and state director of agricultural education at NDE.

“We have a population that is starting to understand more of providing career experience for students. Agriculture is a huge industry in Nebraska,” she added. “There are good careers in agriculture. Ag education and FFA does a really good job of preparing students for those careers. Parents have contacted (schools) and told them they want ag education in the schools. Parents are realizing the importance of that.”

Along with the career opportunities in the ag sector, the school programs give students unfamiliar with the topic a better understanding of food production.

“All consumers are becoming more and more removed from the farm. There is a need to help our students understand what food production is. We are all eating, but we are not all producing our own food,” explained Turnbull.

Kearney was one such school who had felt the demand for an agriculture program and started their own in 2016, said KPS Director of Human Resources Melissa Herrmann.

“We have a very supportive ag community and a lot of leaders in agricultural business in our region,” Herrmann said. “There is a high demand and high level of interest among our students.”

The demand for agriculture classes was so high at Kearney High School that two more teachers were hired to provide more course offerings for students. With a trio of instructors, KHS offers an array of options from plant and animal science to natural resources, floriculture and small and large animal science.

“We offer more diversity and give kids a really well-rounded experience,” said Herrmann.

Filling in the gaps

Kearney has not been immune to the struggle of finding qualified ag education teachers. The school currently has two agriculture education teachers. The third position is being filled by a teacher with a theater endorsement. Herrmann explained that the instructor does have a background in ag and an interest in the field. It is a way for the school to continue to provide an assortment of classes, she added.

Long-term substitutes are a common practice for many areas of teaching, including ag educators.

“Eight programs will have long-term substitutes serving as classroom agriculture educators and/or FFA advisors; three of those long-term substitutes are retired agriculture educators who are returning to the classroom to help fill the void,” Turnbull said. “These educators will provide high-quality instruction to students in a short-term situation as the school continues to look for a long-term classroom educator.”

Other schools utilize the community college system to provide dual credit courses for students when they are unable to find a classroom instructor. For others, the position is vacant, and classes are unable to be offered to students.

Elm Creek Public Schools is one such school who was unable to find an ag educator or long-term substitute for 2022-23. They have hired a teacher who is still in college and will begin teaching next fall.

“It’s one of those that they are in such short supply. We are just having to hire people when they have a year left of college to finish,” said Elm Creek Superintendent Dr. Bret Schroder. “We advertised it. We reached out to different colleges and different states. There are not a lot of candidates out there.”

The school is not able to offer agriculture classes this year, but they are able to maintain their FFA program under the guidance of Coleen Hodges, a language arts teacher with a background in FFA.

“Programs like this, programs like shop, programs like internships get (students) out and experience what the actual job entails, opportunities to get out and truly experience what possible employment areas are really like,” Schroder said.

Gibbon Public Schools designated $154,000 of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to start an agricultural program in 2021. They spent the entirety of last year searching for an agricultural educator, and they offered the job to six candidates before they found Franzen, said Gibbon Public Schools Superintendent Vernon Fisher.

“We did anticipate it would be difficult. We knew that the supply of teachers certified in this area is short. We knew the demand is really big,” Fisher said.

When Franzen interviewed for the position, she was feeling confident about the opportunity. She hadn’t even left the parking lot when she was offered the job.

“She has some really good ideas about the FFA program and how we can build that program,” Fisher said. “I’m really excited to be able to offer our community a program of study that is directly connected to our community. If you look at our community, there is a really strong ag base around the school and business. Our kids can hopefully stay here and work and contribute to the health of our community.”

Franzen was a sophomore at Kearney High School when ag education first started in 2016, and she has firsthand experience on how to establish a successful program. She has already been reaching out to current ag educators to get advice about what curriculum to teach.

“I’m teaching the next generation of kids about agriculture and how it impacts everything,” she said. “It’s a great profession because why wouldn’t you want to educate and help these students be the best version of themselves and promote ag to others?”