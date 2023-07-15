Peterson Senior Activity Center
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney
Phone: 308-233-3278
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches, or a grilled chicken BLT salad, must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.
Website: www.cityofkearney.org
Lunch menu:
Monday: Chicken fajitas
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs
Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore
Thursday: BBQ beef sandwich
Friday: Bacon and Swiss quiche lorraine
ACTIVITIES:
MONDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
1:15 p.m. Drop-in pinochle, cribbage
5 p.m. Burger and bunco
TUESDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Stretch
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
Noon: Presentation: “Importance of Lock Boxes”
1-2 p.m. Tech help
1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor
1:30-3:30 p.m. Music jam
WEDNESDAY:
9:30 a.m. Pole walking
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
1:30 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
THURSDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Core strength
Noon: Kearney Live Music
1 p.m. Gentle yoga
1:30 p.m. Mah jongg
1:30 p.m. Pinochle tournament
FRIDAY:
9 a.m. Movie: “Book Club”
9:30 a.m. Pole walking
1 p.m. Movie “Book Club”
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
Phelps County Senior Citizen Center
Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege
Phone: 308-995-5345
Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. A salad can be substituted for the entree if the order is made by 10 a.m. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.
Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Taco salad
Tuesday: Fried chicken
Wednesday: Tuna wrap
Thursday: Roast beef
Friday: Egg salad sandwich
ACTIVITIES:
MONDAY:
10 a.m. Quilting
WEDNESDAY:
8:30-11:30 a.m. monthly Kearney trip
THURSDAY:
9 a.m. Governing board
1-3 p.m. Foot clinic