KEARNEY – A festive celebration reigned Friday as diplomas were presented to 210 graduate and undergraduate students at The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s summer commencement.

The student speaker was Morgan Daubert of Omaha, who earned a master’s degree in physical education with a pedagogy emphasis. She received a B.A. in health and physical education from UNK in 2021.

A third-generation UNK graduate, Daubert has taught physical education at Woodbrook Elementary in the Elkhorn Public Schools district. She coaches girls basketball at Elkhorn’s North Ridge Middle School and serves as director of aquatics at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.

Friday’s keynote address was delivered by Juliann Sebastian, who served as dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing from October 2011 until her retirement in July.

The national anthem was performed by UNK collaborative pianist Mirim Kim and Steven Boldt of Riverdale, who graduated honorable mention with Bachelor’s Degrees in Theater and Musical Theater.

Sebastian made nursing education a priority for the university system and the state, helping address the critical need for health care professionals, particularly in rural communities.

Sebastian contributed immensely to the development of the Health Science Education Complex, the $19 million, 46,000-square-foot facility that opened here in 2015. It allowed the UNMC College of Nursing to expand its undergraduate and graduate programs in Kearney.

The UNMC College of Allied Health Professions was able to offer its programs in Kearney, making them more accessible to students from central and western Nebraska.

Sebastian was also among the planning development leaders for the recently approved Rural Health Education Building, an $85 million facility that will expand existing UNMC programs at UNK.

Prior to her time at UNMC, Sebastian served as dean at the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Nursing and assistant dean for advanced practice nursing and professor at the University of Kentucky College of Nursing.

She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing and a doctorate in business administration, all from the University of Kentucky, where she’s a member of the College of Nursing Hall of Fame.

Sebastian was inducted as a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing in 1999 and she received the Nebraska Nurses Association Extraordinary Achievement Award in 2022.

A recording of the ceremony can be viewed on UNK’s website.