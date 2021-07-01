DeFreece to retire from Good Samaritan Foundation

KEARNEY — Randy DeFreece, director of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation, has announced plans to retire later this year.

The foundation, established in 1985, receives and administers donations to support research, education and services at Good Samaritan.

Under DeFreece’s 20-year leadership, the foundation has secured almost $50 million in planned gifts, outright gifts, grants and land, including the Ron and Carol Cope Heart Center, Da Vinci and Mako robotic surgery technology and stereotactic radiosurgery equipment in the Cancer Center.

Most recently, DeFreece has secured gifts for the soon-to-be opened Kenton L. Shaffer Emergency Care Center, as well as an anonymous donation to fund a new PET/CT scanner, a Hybrid Cath Lab and Wellness Center remodel.

“Randy has a thoughtful approach to connecting our community with our facility. His leadership and his willingness to help behind the scenes whenever needed have been so appreciated,” Mike Schnieders, president of Good Samaritan, said.

A search for DeFreece’s successor will begin soon.