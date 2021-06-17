Defense tries to shed doubt on Quinn's accuser in sex trafficking trial

BEAVER CITY — The alleged teenage victim in a Furnas County sex trafficking trial has admitted that she made false sexual allegations against a man in 2017.

During defense attorney questioning Thursday morning in the Furnas County District Court trial of William J. Quinn, the girl said the man had sexually assaulted her sister. Although her sister didn’t report the incident to police, the girl wanted the man to get into trouble so she told authorities he sexually assaulted her.

The girl later confessed the allegations were untrue, and the man didn’t initially face prosecution. However, he later was arrested for sexually assaulting the girl’s sister.

The alleged victim in the Furnas County trial — now 17 years old — spent nearly six hours Thursday on the witness stand being questioned by Quinn’s defense team.

Quinn, 57, of Oxford is accused of sexually assaulting the girl multiple times and trafficking her to other men when she was 15.

Quinn’s attorney, Mallory Hughes of Omaha, questioned the girl about numerous contacts her family members have had with law enforcement in the past, and about inconsistencies she made in her statement during the trial compared to statements she made during a January 2020 deposition.