Deep interest in service motivated Ray Ward to serve farmers, ranchers

KEARNEY — Dr. Ray Ward’s vast knowledge of soils in Nebraska and elsewhere coupled with his expert analytical ability is testament to the hard work and dedication that he and his wife Jolene tirelessly demonstrated when founding Ward Laboratories.

It was a journey of discovery, can-do, academic diligence and observational common sense that led the Wards to eventually pursue a lab of their own 40 years ago.

On Friday, family, friends and business colleagues joined to celebrate Ward Laboratories’ 40th anniversary and the 85th birthday of its founder, Ray Ward. An estimated 300 guests were expected for the celebration, which included food, speakers and tours of the laboratories.

Ward HistoryRay Ward grew up on a farm near Western, a farm town of about 350 in southeast Nebraska. The location still attracts visitors passionate about agriculture and soil health from across the state, nation and world. Ward’s status as a leader in laboratory testing, analysis and common-sense consultation was achieved after gaining firsthand experience on the farm as well as degrees from both the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and South Dakota State University.

“Dr. Dwayne Beck and I were the only two PhDs under the direction of Paul Carson at SDSU,” Ward recalled, highlighting his educational achievements that included bachelor’s and master’s degrees in soil science from UNL in 1959 and 1961, followed by a doctorate in plant science from SDSU in 1972.

Ward initially headed to work for the Soil Conservation Service, but plans changed abruptly.

“I got a job with SCS and then had to take a physical. I found out I was color blind,” said Ward about the day before he graduated. SCS declined to hire him, so he went to work for a construction company in Geneva paving streets in 1959.

Ward was encouraged by his adviser, R.A. Olson, to enter graduate school, where he worked on zinc/phosphorus interactions for his thesis. After achieving his master’s degree in soils, he managed SDSU’s soil testing lab. Then, after he attended the North Central Soil Testing Work Group in Chicago and met doctorate World War II veteran soil scientists, he decided he wanted to earn a doctorate.

From there, Ward was off to Redfield, S.D., where Duane Acker hired him to start the James Valley Research and Extension Center, a 200-acre irrigated research farm.

The next step was a call from Dr. Marty Matlock at Oklahoma State University, who asked Ward if he would serve as an Extension soil specialist in Oklahoma. Later, the Medford Oklahoma Coop asked if he would start a soil testing lab for them.

Ward told Medford he would provide tests within a week turnaround.

Ward’s deep interest in service motivated him to serve farmers and ranchers. Wanting to reach farmers even more directly, Ward worked with OSU to begin a five-week program of soil fertility workshops across Oklahoma.

“We taught farmers how to take soil samples, and then we analyzed them and made recommendations,” he said.

Ward wanted to work for a commercial lab: “I was disgusted with labs recommending way too much fertilizer. Then ServiTech called, and we moved to Dodge City, Kansas, in 1977. They wanted me to help start a lab there.”

“I was told I would get 60,000 samples a year,” Ward recalled. “We got a few samples from coops but not very many. Then I contacted Harold Henry from Farmland Industries, a large coop in Kansas City.”

Ward said Henry introduced him to agronomy fertilizer salesmen from across the state. “That is when I traveled all over Kansas trying to educate people on soil sampling. That is how I learned to do the sales work.”

The connections were building, and Ward’s reputation for honesty and timeliness was gaining attention. Then Ed Curry of Curry Seed met Ward at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at an irrigation convention where he was speaking. Curry wanted Ward to put a lab in at Elk Point, South Dakota.

“My wife, Jolene, and I talked about it driving home from the convention. Then Mark Kottmeyer of Kearney contacted me and asked if I had ever thought of starting my own lab.”

Kottmeyer introduced Ward to contractor Jerry Schmidt.

“I told Jerry I wanted to start a lab, but I needed a building, and he said he would build a building,” Ward said.

That was in February 1983. Jolene and Ward moved to Kearney that year. They had big dreams, but the farm crisis hit and slowed the building progress.

“It was a very tough time,” Ward said. The couple didn’t quit. Instead of a new building, they started Ward Laboratories in a three-bay garage in November 1983.

Ward, Jolene and one employee began by testing 2,200 soil samples. They moved to a 3,500-square-foot lab in 1984. The Wards had one full-time employee and added one half-time staffer.

“In 1984, we ran 16,000 samples. So, we survived. We tried to achieve a one-day turnaround on everything. It was all about providing service to the people,” Ward said.

“Ron Bielenberg, the banker, came out to visit us in 1988,” Ward said. “He said he thought we could cash flow $1,000 a month if we built our own building. We started making plans and went to 6,000 square feet and moved out here in January 1989.”

The Wards expanded by 9,200 square feet in 2000. A second expansion increased the labs to 36,000 square feet. The business has 50 full-time employees.

In 2021, Ward Labs tested 447,000 soil, feed, plant, water and manure samples. They have hosted thousands of visitors to the lab through the years and at the Ward family farm outside Western, Ward’s hometown.

Forty years later, the soil health movement is catching momentum. Ward said today’s farmers and ranchers need to think about the people who will farm the land in the future.

“The really important things for farmers to do are to slow soil erosion and use water as efficiently as possible. The most important thing we can do is save the soil for future generations,” he said.