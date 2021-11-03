Decorate your house for HelpCare Clinic’s No Tour Home Tour in Kearney

KEARNEY — For the second consecutive year, due to COVID-19, the HelpCare Clinic will host a No Tour Home Tour instead of its annual Holiday Home Tour.

The tour committee will offer a map of homes with beautiful outdoor decorations. Participants can receive a map in exchange for a freewill donation and take a drive-by Holiday Home Tour at their convenience.

The public is invited to sign up now through Nov. 15 to have their homes included on the tour. They can nominate homes of friends and neighbors. Homes must be ready for viewers beginning Dec. 5 through the month.

There is no limit on the number of homes on the tour, according to Lisa Guthrie, the clinic’s executive director. “The more the merrier,” she said. Last year, 21 homes were featured.

She also said donations from tourgoers are encouraged, but not required. Last year’s No Tour Home Tour raised $10,000.

In previous years, the clinic held an indoor tour of seven decorated area homes on the first weekend in December, but COVID caused that to be canceled last year and again this year.