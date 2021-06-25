Death of band member brings new meaning to 'All Your Stones'

KEARNEY — When Jason “Rowdy” Cope died at age 42 in January, his band members in The Steel Woods dealt with the shock of his death.
Wes Bayliss, the band’s singer and co-songwriter, doubted the future of Steel Woods. At the time, members of the Southern rock, country and Americana band based in Nashville were in the studio working on their next album, “All of Your Stones.”
In a previous interview with AmericanSongwriter.com, Bayliss said of the album, “We talked in the studio, me and Rowdy, about how for the most part this was his record. These songs were really personal to him. We would write stuff and not even talk about it, necessarily, just each other knowing the underlying theme and meaning of all this. So much of it maybe wasn’t in line with the story or theme at the time, but it makes sense now, more than it did before. It’s strange. There’s not any other thing we know how to do except press forward.”
The band’s first collection of songs, “Straw in the Wind,” set the musicians on a path to claiming the mantel of independent country and Southern rock successors to groups like Lynyrd Skynyrd. With a dynamic live show and strong songwriting chops, the road ahead look promising.
Rowdy’s death caused both fans and band members to re-evaluate.
The Steel Woods will make a stop in Kearney at Joe’s Honky Tonk for a 9 p.m. show on Saturday. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the show.
An Alabama native, Bayliss first met Cope in 2015, back when Rowdy was still the guitarist for Jamey Johnson. They immediately clicked, both artistically and as friends. Within three months, the band recorded the first half of its debut album. Another collection, “Old News,” followed in 2019.
Rowdy’s family attributed his death to Type 2 diabetes but the musician recently had overcome the twin demons of PTSD and alcohol.
“He was in a bad place for a little while — and he came out on top,” Bayliss said about his friend and fellow songwriter. “I was real proud of him for doing good. And we still made a great record after all that.”
The first track of “All Your Stones,” called “Out Of The Blue” and written by Rowdy and close friend Aaron Raitiere speaks about putting the past behind and moving forward in the light.
“That’s the song that got me thinking that this is Rowdy’s record,” Bayliss said in a press release. “I think I [tried to] rewrite the chorus and add a couple of chords, but he made it clear that he didn’t want me to do anything to it.”
Rowdy’s death cast a new meaning on the songs already recorded for “All Your Stones.”
“The majority of the songs seem to make a whole lot of sense with Rowdy’s story,” Bayliss explained. “And this happened to be his record with the exception of a few songs. I’ve got a few on there [that I wrote] that didn’t make a whole lot of sense until his passing.”
Reflecting on Rowdy’s vision and passion for the band, Derek Stanley, manager of The Steel Woods, said the last thing Jason would have wanted was for the music to stop. Bayliss agrees.
“We were always going to do the things you do when you put out a record. Now, there is simply a little more reason,” Bayliss said.