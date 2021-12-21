Dear Santa: Big guy gets emotional reading letters from Kearney area children

This weekend, he sat down at his desk at the North Pole, picked up his bright red Santa Claus pen, he personally answered each letter on his special Kris Kringle stationery. Then he gave the letters to an elf and asked that they be given to Patsy Bruner, a volunteer at Good Sam. She then mailed a letter from Santa to every child whose letter included a return address.

After he finished, Santa happily did a phone interview with the Kearney Hub. “With just one week before Christmas, I have so much to do, but I was delighted to write to boys and girls in Kearney. The letters told me that those children are trying to be very good.”

Santa normally comes to Good Sam in early December to hear children’s wishes in person, but he did not do that this year due to COVID-19, so Good Samaritan President Mike Schnieders asked Santa if he could write letters to the children instead.

Santa was happy to oblige.

“I am so busy. I had to order new batteries for Rudolph’s red nose this year, and I’ve been busy scrubbing my sleigh, but I was happy to write. It was my gift to the children of Kearney,” he said.