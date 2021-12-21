Dear Santa: Big guy gets emotional reading letters from Kearney area children

KEARNEY — Santa Claus has eight reindeer, a big red sleigh and an even bigger heart.
Last week, as he read all the letters dropped into the Letters from Santa mailbox at CHI Health Good Samaritan this month, he felt tears dampen his eyes.
The letters said, for example:
- “How is Rudolph? This was a hard year. I got sick and had to have an operation. I am much better now. I have been very good. A new toy or special Christmas treats would be fine. But mainly for Christmas I just want to stay healthy from now on.”
- “I have been a really good friend. I like to be kind. I also helped my Mom clean my room. I would really like a hoverboard for Christmas! I’ve been trying my best to be good.”
- “Please make the holiday season as special as the CHI Health staff. My grandparent is in the ICU and the staff has been such a blessing. Send the nurses and doctors a special gift, please.” An 18-month-old scribbled his name on that letter, which his parents had written for him.
Santa’s heart swelled as he read the 40 letters dropped into the box from Nov. 29 through Dec. 16. The mailbox magically disappeared on Dec. 16 to give Santa time to get his responses written and mailed before Christmas. He had sent an elf to retrieve the letters.
This weekend, he sat down at his desk at the North Pole, picked up his bright red Santa Claus pen, he personally answered each letter on his special Kris Kringle stationery. Then he gave the letters to an elf and asked that they be given to Patsy Bruner, a volunteer at Good Sam. She then mailed a letter from Santa to every child whose letter included a return address.
After he finished, Santa happily did a phone interview with the Kearney Hub. “With just one week before Christmas, I have so much to do, but I was delighted to write to boys and girls in Kearney. The letters told me that those children are trying to be very good.”
Santa normally comes to Good Sam in early December to hear children’s wishes in person, but he did not do that this year due to COVID-19, so Good Samaritan President Mike Schnieders asked Santa if he could write letters to the children instead.
Santa was happy to oblige.
“I am so busy. I had to order new batteries for Rudolph’s red nose this year, and I’ve been busy scrubbing my sleigh, but I was happy to write. It was my gift to the children of Kearney,” he said.
Bruner was honored to help Santa. A retired school teacher and instructor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, she loves children. She said Santa let her peek at a few letters he wrote. She said his letters emphasized the joy of spreading kindness.
“He talks about how proud he is of the children for spreading kindness. He asked that they be kind and helpful all year, not just at Christmas time,” she said.
She let Stevie Jelden, patient experience coach at Good Sam, peek at a few letters, too.
“Santa also talks about his adventures at the North Pole. Rudolph is getting very excited about Christmas Eve and can hardly contain his glow,” Jelden said.
She added, “The letters from children were a joy to read, too. Children of all ages shared how they are spreading human kindness by helping others. These kids are little good Samaritans in the making. The mention of gifts and toys was always secondary. Their kind hearts and the real reason for the season shines through.”
Bruner shared a few letters with Schnieders, too. He knows firsthand how special letters from Santa can be. When he was working at a hospital in another state many years ago, his daughter received a handwritten letter from Santa. He and his wife had it framed. “It is one of our treasured family keepsakes. We display it each Christmas. I wanted those same special memories for our Good Samaritan family and community,” Schnieders said.
Santa told the Hub that he’s delighted to help make memories. As he spoke, Mrs. Claus gave him a fresh-baked piece of gingerbread. He said Mrs. Claus has been in the kitchen nearly around the clock making gingerbread and hot chocolate for the hard-working elves.
“I love Christmas!” Santa said. “I love soaring through the air, led by Rudolph’s red nose, and knowing little boys and girls are fast asleep, waiting for Christmas morning when they will find presents under the tree. This is not just the busiest time of year, but also the happiest. Ho ho ho. Merry Christmas!”