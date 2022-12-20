 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadly cold expected Wednesday to Friday

Blizzard Conditions

Public officials and emergency managers are planning for the worst from Wednesday through Friday when minus 47 wind chills are possible. That's cold enough to cause hypothermia in 10 minutes, said Buffalo County Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis.

KEARNEY — Wind chill of minus 47 degrees.

That’s what the National Weather Service said is possible later this week when frigid cold air descends from Russia and Canada to Nebraska.

“You could start getting hypothermia and frostbite within 10 minutes,” said Darrin Lewis, emergency manager for Buffalo County about the potential for deadly cold beginning Wednesday and continuing to Friday.

Lewis led a meeting of Buffalo County officials Monday. He said he plans to participate in another planning session Tuesday in which representatives of schools, health experts, emergency responders, energy suppliers, government officials and weather observers attempt to draft a plan to protect the public from what most officials believe will be severely cold and dangerous weather approaching before Christmas.

Lewis said to achieve the minus 47 wind chill, temperatures on Thursday will average about minus 10 to minus 15 degrees with sustained wind of 25 mph and gusts to 45 mph.

Forecasters expect about 2 inches of snow Wednesday through Thursday, but according to Lewis, predicting snow accumulations is one of the most difficult tasks for weather experts.

The small amount of snow is expected to cause intensely reduced visibility, so Lewis said travel will be discouraged during the anticipated white-out conditions Wednesday through Friday.

He said some people are comparing the terrible weather forecast to the severe cold stretch of 2021, but there are some differences.

The cold snap of 2021 began with an ice storm that took down power lines. Also, the frigid zone extended across most of the upper and lower Great Plains, and that situation taxed electrical power suppliers.

Lewis said power suppliers are more optimistic about this week’s weather because the cold won’t be as widespread as in 2021. That means that power can be exported from states that aren’t as hard hit to places such as Nebraska. In 2021 there was no alternative but to conduct forced temporary blackouts.

“The power companies are not looking at the concerns we had in 2021. They think the grid is in good condition for families to stay warm,” Lewis said.

Among the decisions to be made is whether schools should close earlier for the Christmas holiday. Consideration also is being given to closing government offices before the intense cold settles in.

“If you get stranded out there you better be bundled up,” Lewis said.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

