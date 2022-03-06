Deadlines near for Kearney Area Community Foundation’s for scholarships, grants

KEARNEY — Deadlines are approaching for several funding opportunities offered by the Kearney Area Community Foundation.
- KACF manages 66 scholarship funds for students enrolled in a technical college, community college and/or university. Visit www.kearneyfoundation.org/scholarships
- Grants from the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund are offered three times a year. The next application deadline is July 1.
To view guidelines, pre-apply or for more information, visit www.kearneyfoundation.org/klinkacek.
Applicants must allow time for their pre-application submittal and approval, which are required before the link to the application is given.
- KACF’s Building for Tomorrow grants are due Aug. 1. These typically fund projects or programs in the Kearney area. Grants are made to nonprofit, federally tax-exempt 501(c)(3) qualified organizations, or organizations delivering a project or program which have a fiscal relationship with a qualified charity.
Applications are accepted Aug. 1, 2022, and Feb. 1, 2023. To determine eligibility, read the grant guidelines at www.kearneyfoundation.org/building-for-tomorrow.
For more information on all funding opportunities, call 308-237-3114 or email kacf@kearneyfoundation.org.