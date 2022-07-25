Deadline nearing for names to be included on Holdrege Veterans Memorial

HOLDREGE – Names of veterans must be submitted by July 31 to be included on the second granite engraving at the new Holdrege Veterans Memorial.

Nearly 100 additional names have been submitted so far and will be added to approximately 450 already engraved on the black granite tablets. A process of verification according to criteria established by the committee will be conducted before this grouping is added.

Only those who served on active duty and have been honorably discharged qualify to be included. The tablets at the memorial have space for about 900 names.

Those wishing to add names should provide valid honorable discharge papers (DD214 or equivalent) and pay $200 to cover the cost of engraving. Applications are available on the memorial’s website www.holdregeveteransmemorial.com. The committee is establishing a fund with the Phelps County Community Foundation to assist those veterans who may not be able to afford the fee.

The Holdrege Veterans Memorial is located on the northwest side of the baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park (formerly South Park) where it is visible from Highway 183.

Phase 1 of the project included five black granite tablets arrayed in front of an American flag that rests at the center of a five-pointed star. Planned for installation this fall, a Lundeen sculpture depicting a kneeling soldier paying respects to a fallen comrade will face the tablets. The sculpture is scheduled to be dedicated on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11.

Other elements that enhance the memorial and deepen impact of the experience at the memorial are in the planning stages. The veteran’s memorial is a privately funded collaborative project of Phelps County Community Foundation, Phelps County Development Corporation, Palmer Brothers Granite, Holdrege DAV and the City of Holdrege.

A committee comprised of veterans, civic leaders and representatives from these organizations lead the planning and design of the memorial. The City of Holdrege has provided property for the site and provides ongoing maintenance.

To add a veteran’s name, make a donation or see plans for the new veteran’s memorial, visit the website at www.holdregeveteransmemorial.com. Applications are also available by contacting Travis Horner, Phelps County Veterans Service Officer, 308-995-4166, travis@phelpscountyso.com.