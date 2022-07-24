Deadline nearing for Kearney Building for Tomorrow grant, other grants

KEARNEY — Applications are due at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 1 for the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Building for Tomorrow grant.

KACF offers the grant to nonprofit, federally tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations delivering a project or program which has a fiscal relationship with a qualified charity.

Visit kacf.org/ for guidelines, application and more. Applications must be submitted online. The deadline is absolute. No extensions will be given.

Deadlines are also approaching for two more KACF grants.

The application deadline for the Ted Baldwin Donor Advised Fund is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30. This fund offers grants to nonprofit, federally tax-exempt 501(c)(3) qualified organizations, or organizations delivering a project or program which has a fiscal relationship with a qualified charity.

Deadline is Oct. 15 for a pre-application for grants from the Arthur E. Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund. These funds are used for youth scholarships, community preservation and enrichment purposes, in honor of Klinkacek’s wishes to help communities and youth in Buffalo County.

Due to the number of applications each year for the Klinkacek award, a pre-application is required. Once that is approved, applicants will receive instructions to apply formally for the grant.

For more information on any of these grants, call 308-237-3114.