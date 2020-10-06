Dawson County man dies of COVID-19; Two Rivers reports 19 new cases Tuesday morning

KEARNEY — A Dawson County man in his 70s has become the 22nd COVID-19 fatality in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since record-keeping began March 20. The death was reported Monday afternoon.

Two Rivers reported this morning 19 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area, including nine in Buffalo County, two each in Dawson and Franklin counties and one each in Kearney and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Harlan and Gosper counties.

On Monday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney said 10 new cases have been reported this week, and 19 active COVID-19 illnesses are being tracked, as reported to UNK’s Public Health Center. This includes 17 students and two employees. Fourteen cases diagnosed earlier are no longer symptomatic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of this morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10.

Two Rivers reported today it has had 2,726 COVID-19 cases since March 20, with 1,987 no longer symptomatic. Results cannot be confirmed for the other 739 patients, Two Rivers said. Total number of cases in each county were unavailable at publication time.