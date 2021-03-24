Dawson County man dies of COVID-19; more cases reported in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – A Dawson County man in his 70s has become the 118th person to die of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Tuesday, including four in Dawson County, three in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County.
Two Rivers has had 10,215 cases of COVID since March 20, 2020. Of those, 9,739 people are no longer symptomatic. Outcomes of the remaining cases have not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.
Two Rivers has administered 42,090 doses of COVID vaccines in its seven counties. As of Wednesday morning, 21.08 percent of the 76,116 people over age 16 are fully vaccinated, as are 59 percent of people over age 65. For further details, see trphd.org.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had three COVID patients Wednesday morning. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 206,939 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 20, 2020, including 232 people Tuesday, while 785,268 have tested negative. There have been 2,150 deaths statewide, including 13 reported Tuesday.
DHHS said 109 people were hospitalized for COVID Wednesday morning, which is eight fewer than Tuesday morning, Statewide, 750,653 vaccines have been administered through state and federal programs, and 18.7 percent of Nebraskans over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, according to DHHS.
To register for a vaccine, visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.