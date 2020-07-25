KEARNEY – A Dawson County man in his 80s died Friday of COVID-19, becoming the 10th COVID-19 death in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since record-keeping began in March.
Meanwhile, 13 new cases today in the Two Rivers region included seven in Buffalo County and six in Dawson County, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Total case numbers now are 268 in Buffalo County and 902 in Dawson County since record-keeping began March 20.
No new cases were reported in Two Rivers’ five other counties. Their case numbers remain the same: Phelps at 32, Kearney at 20, Gosper at 13, Franklin at eight and Harlan with just one case since March 20.
Total COVID-19 cases in Nebraska at 6 p.m. Friday rose to 14,174 with 316 dead, according to DHHS.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services at 402-552-6645.