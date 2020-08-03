KEARNEY – An 11th person has died in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region from COVID-19.
The individual was a man in his 90s in Dawson County.
“Our thoughts are with the family at this time of sorrow. TRPHD extends our most heartfelt sympathies for their loss,” Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman said.
Two Rivers reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Sunday.
New confirmed include 13 in Buffalo County, four in Dawson County, five in Kearney County, one in Gosper County and two in Phelps County.