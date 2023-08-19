KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department is warning horse owners to protect their horses after a horse in Dawson County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Horse owners should work with their veterinarian to protect their horses, Two Rivers said Wednesday.

Horses should be vaccinated for WNV once per year in the spring or early summer before mosquito season starts. Horses that have never been vaccinated need to get a booster to be fully protected.

Horse owners should also practice good mosquito control by removing standing water, cleaning water troughs regularly, using mosquito repellents, and bringing horses inside at dawn and dusk, which are peak mosquito feeding periods.

Humans and horses cannot spread the disease to each other. The virus can be transmitted to humans and horses through mosquito bites.

Humans should wear EPA-registered bug spray to protect against mosquitoes. There is no West Nile virus vaccine for humans.

For more information, horse owners should contact their veterinarian.

Two Rivers is located at 516 W. 11th St. Kearney. Its office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Call 888-669-7154.