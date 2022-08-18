Dawson County has mosquitoes with West Nile virus

KEARNEY — Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus have been found in Dawson County, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

West Nile virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito that has the virus.

West Nile virus may cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These usually last a few days.

A few people will develop severe illness and may have high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These problems may last several weeks, in which case medical attention is advised.

Although not all types of mosquitoes transmit West Nile virus, the only proven method to prevent it is to protect yourself from all mosquito bites. Be especially cautious in the mornings and evenings when mosquitoes are more active. Wear lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants. Be sure to wear insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, oil of eucalyptus or picaridin.