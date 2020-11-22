Dawson County flood control plan comment deadline is Nov. 30

The online public scoping meeting for an eastern Dawson County flood control plan will end Nov. 30.

It can be accessed at cpnrd.org as one of the rotation topics on the home page. Goals are to provide information and gather public input on the proposal.

Central Platte Natural Resources District has an agreement to develop a watershed plan and environmental assessment for the Spring and Buffalo Creeks Watershed through the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The focus area of approximately 266,870 acres primarily is ag land used for row crops and pasture. It includes Lexington, with Cozad and Overton adjacent to the area.

The creeks have a history of flood, including in March and July 2019 when there was damage to houses, businesses, infrastructure and ag properties.

The watershed plan will help to identify structures and other options to reduce flood damage, plus opportunities for groundwater recharge, improved threatened and endangered species habitat, and recreation.

Information also is available from Jesse Mintken at 308-385-6282 or mintken@cpnrd.org, or from John Engel at 402-926-7110 or John.Engel@hdrinc.com.