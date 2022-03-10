Dawson County 4-H’ers compete in speaking contest

LEXINGTON — Twenty-six Dawson County 4-H members participated in the 2022 4-H Public Speaking Contest Monday at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington.

An MP3/radio, courtesy of county sponsor KRVN, was presented to the high individual in each of the three speech divisions. All 4-H’ers received $10 for participating in the contest, courtesy of Dawson County Bankers. State sponsor, Radio Station KRVN, provided county ribbons for all contestants. MP3/radio winners in the speech competition were Alexandra Rickertsen, junior division and Lorelai Rickertsen, intermediate division. Two $10 bills courtesy of the Dawson County 4-H Foundation were presented to Griffin Owens and Harper Racek for being high individuals in the PSA Category.

Representing Dawson County at State Public Speaking Contest in June will be Sophia Burns, Brooklyn Reiman, Greta Rickertsen, Lorelai Rickertsen and Grant Wahlgren in the intermediate division; Casey Wahlgren in the senior division; and Jaden Hunke, Harper Racek, Brooklyn Reiman and Carson Reiman in the intermediate PSA division.

Purple ribbon winners in the junior division were Elsie Cool, Gothenburg; Griffin Owens, Lexington; Alexandra Rickertsen, Lexington; Seth Wahlgren, Gothenburg; Grant Walahoski, Overton; and Meg Walahoski, Overton.

Blue ribbon winners in the junior division were Augustus Barnes, Gothenburg; Gabrielle Caraway, Lexington; Tanner Fairley, Brady; Bodee Klemm, Lexington; Melissa Montano, Kearney; McKenna Reiman, Cozad; and Clay Terrell, Gothenburg.

Purple ribbon winners in the intermediate division were Terrence Bliven, Lexington; Sophia Burns, Cozad; Jaden Hunke, Lexington; Brooklyn Reiman, Cozad; Carson Reiman, Cozad; Greta Rickertsen, Lexington; Lorelai Rickertsen, Lexington; Grant Wahlgren, Gothenburg; and Reid Wahlgren, Gothenburg.

Blue ribbon winner in the intermediate division was Cassidy Reiman, Cozad.

Red ribbon winner in the intermediate division was Dallee Barnes, Gothenburg.

Purple ribbon winner in the senior division was Casey Wahlgren, Gothenburg.

Purple ribbon winners in the PSA junior division were Elsie Cool, Gothenburg, and Griffin Owens, Lexington.

Purple ribbon winner in the PSA intermediate division were Jaden Hunke, Lexington; Harper Racek, Lexington; Brooklyn Reiman, Cozad; and Cassidy Reiman, Cozad.

Judges for the 4-H Public Speaking Contest were Sandy Stockall, Miranda Stoll, Clay Patton and Beth Rogers. Emcees were Wesley Thompson of Lexington and Mathias Pepplitsch of Lexington.