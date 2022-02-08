Dawson, Central will proceed studying merger after affirmative vote

KEARNEY — Board members of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District headquartered at Holdrege and Lexington-based Dawson Public Power District voted at their individual meetings Monday to proceed to the next phase of a merger study.
Results of a phase two study were presented at a joint meeting of the two boards Thursday in Kearney by Erik Sonju, president of Power Systems Engineering of Madison, Wisc. The firm was hired in late 2020 to initiate what could be a four-phase, $210,000 study.
The CNPPID Board vote Monday was 9 yes, 1 no and 1 abstention, said General Manager Devin Brundage.
Dawson Public Power General Manager Gwen Kautz said her board also approved moving to the next merger study phase by an 8-2 vote.
When asked about a phase three timeline, Brundage said, “We have no desire to make this about speed, but about accuracy and transparency.”
There won’t be a merger unless both boards approve study phases three and four, and give final approval. It also must be approved by the Nebraska Power Review Board.
The first two phases focused on whether a merger is an economic and strategic fit that would benefit both districts, their customers and other stakeholders. Sonju said phase three will be more of a negotiation between two boards on some of the most challenging merger issues.
A Power Systems Engineering survey of the districts’ staff and directors identified those issues as future board composition, governance and representation; employee compensation and benefits; regulatory oversight; and differences in how Central and Dawson fund capitol construction projects.
The phase two report listed the districts’ common and complementary assets:
n Central owns and operates hydroelectric generation facilities (Kingsley, Jeffrey, Johnson 1 and Johnson 2) in addition to providing irrigation, groundwater recharge, recreational opportunities and wildlife habitat.
n Dawson purchases wholesale electricity, distributing and selling it to end-use customers.
n The two districts serve central Nebraska areas that partly overlap. Both have an interest in economic development, agriculture and the environment in the area.
Also, some farmers who are Central irrigation customers get their electricity from Dawson Public Power.
The phase two study estimated a merger could result in $11.7 million in savings over seven years, 2023-2030, from human and equipment efficiencies, realignment, workforce reductions as employees retire, and DPPD’s ability to use approximately 20 megawatts of power from Central’s Jeffrey Hydro near Brady.
Sonju said more subjective merger benefits include DPPD adding renewable power and Central having a reliable, stable, local customer for the energy it produces.
“It’s important that our directors don’t look only at the numbers, which show significant savings,” Kautz said Monday, “but also at the subjective benefits this merger could provide.”