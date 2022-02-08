Dawson, Central will proceed studying merger after affirmative vote

KEARNEY — Board members of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District headquartered at Holdrege and Lexington-based Dawson Public Power District voted at their individual meetings Monday to proceed to the next phase of a merger study.

Results of a phase two study were presented at a joint meeting of the two boards Thursday in Kearney by Erik Sonju, president of Power Systems Engineering of Madison, Wisc. The firm was hired in late 2020 to initiate what could be a four-phase, $210,000 study.

The CNPPID Board vote Monday was 9 yes, 1 no and 1 abstention, said General Manager Devin Brundage.

Dawson Public Power General Manager Gwen Kautz said her board also approved moving to the next merger study phase by an 8-2 vote.

When asked about a phase three timeline, Brundage said, “We have no desire to make this about speed, but about accuracy and transparency.”

There won’t be a merger unless both boards approve study phases three and four, and give final approval. It also must be approved by the Nebraska Power Review Board.

