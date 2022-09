KEARNEY — Kearney Dawn Rotary will hold an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave.

Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under.

Proceeds will fund at least four merit-based scholarships per year for applicants to local trade schools, colleges and universities.

For questions or tickets, call Sue Bigg at 308-293-1645. Tickets will also be sold at the door.